The then-Houston Oilers drafted George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner out of Ohio State, in the first round, 14th overall, in 1996. In 141 career games, he rushed for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns on 2,865 carries. He caught 268 passes for 2,227 yards and 10 touchdowns. His number 27 has been retired by both the Titans and Buckeyes.
The coaching job will be the first for George, with Tennessee State following Jackson State, which hired Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as head coach in September. Jackson State is 4-3.
Tennessee State, which is in Nashville, has had a losing season each of the past three years and took a 2-4 record into Sunday’s game.
