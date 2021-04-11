Jim Herman of the United States and Adam Scott of Australia were the first two players to tee off Sunday at 10 a.m. Herman made eagle on the par-5 second hole to get to 4 over, while Scott is even through two holes and remains in last place at 10 over after shooting 79 on Saturday.

If history is any indication, none of the players hitting the course over the next couple of hours is in serious contention for the green jacket.

The largest deficit entering the final round overcome to win the Masters was eight strokes by Jack Burke Jr. in 1956. No player has come from more than four shots behind on the final day at Augusta National since Nick Faldo in 1996, and it’s been eight years since Phil Mickelson became the last player to erase such a deficit in the final round of any major. After playing the round of his life, a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who tees off at 2:40 p.m., is 11 under for the tournament, four shots ahead of a foursome tied for second at 7 under.