He’s 11 under for the tournament, with Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris in a four-way tie for second at 7 under. Rose and Leishman tee off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, with Matsuyama and Schauffele following at 2:40 p.m.
Follow along for live updates.
Few players moving up the leader board in final round
The first group of players at even par through three rounds will tee off at 12:20 p.m. Eastern. American Jason Kokrak, who was 2 over to start the day, made eagle on the par-5 second hole to get back to even before bogeying the par-4 fifth. Englishman Ian Poulter, who has three birdies and a bogey through five holes, is the only player shooting better than 1 under for the final round as of this writing. American Bryson DeChambeau has made par on each of his first four holes and remains 2 over.
While the players on the course won’t win the green jacket, there’s still plenty to play for. The top 12 finishers, plus ties, will automatically qualify for next year’s Masters.
Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete at the Masters, made an impact in Washington
When Lee Elder stepped to the first tee at Augusta National on Thursday morning as one of the honorary starters, it served in part to remind golf fans that people who looked like him couldn’t always play in the Masters. It might spur Washingtonians to travel out to the old public track he used to manage. Elder represents golf’s struggle for inclusivity — at Augusta and beyond.
Elder’s connection to the nation’s capital, to Langston, is long and deep. The first Black man to compete at the Masters taught golf to Washington’s youth at Langston in D.C. He played annually at the old Capital City Classic there. He began pursuing the idea of managing the facility in the early 1970s and was granted the right to do so in 1978. He hosted iconic comedian Bob Hope. He hosted iconic basketball player Bill Russell. He saved Langston at a time when it might have wasted away into the Anacostia River.
Streaming coverage of Sunday’s final round
CBS’s television coverage of Sunday’s final round doesn’t start until 2 p.m. Eastern, but streaming coverage of featured groups and select holes is underway the ESPN app and at Masters.com.
Sunday’s featured groups:
10:30 a.m.: Paul Casey and Billy Horschel
11 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English
2:10 p.m.: Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman
2:30 p.m.: Justin Rose and Marc Leishman
Separate streams for holes No. 4, 5 and 6 and Amen Corner will be available this morning. A stream of holes No. 15 and 16 will be available at 12:30 p.m.
The final round is underway at Augusta National
Jim Herman of the United States and Adam Scott of Australia were the first two players to tee off Sunday at 10 a.m. Herman made eagle on the par-5 second hole to get to 4 over, while Scott is even through two holes and remains in last place at 10 over after shooting 79 on Saturday.
If history is any indication, none of the players hitting the course over the next couple of hours is in serious contention for the green jacket.
The largest deficit entering the final round overcome to win the Masters was eight strokes by Jack Burke Jr. in 1956. No player has come from more than four shots behind on the final day at Augusta National since Nick Faldo in 1996, and it’s been eight years since Phil Mickelson became the last player to erase such a deficit in the final round of any major. After playing the round of his life, a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who tees off at 2:40 p.m., is 11 under for the tournament, four shots ahead of a foursome tied for second at 7 under.
‘Veep’ star Timothy Simons is spreading the word about golf betting
Timothy Simons, who played Jonah Ryan on HBO’s “Veep” for seven seasons between 2012 and 2019, likes to golf, which hardly is unusual. But he’s also an avid golf bettor and daily fantasy sports player, so much that he is the occasional co-host of the Cut Maker podcast, which dispenses golf betting and DFS advice to other like-minded fans of the small but growing segment of the sports gambling community.
Simons calls golf betting “the niche of the niche” and said there aren’t many other people in his profession who have such a specific-minded gambling pursuit.
“I don’t not only see a lot of actors into it, you don’t see a lot of people into it,” he said in a telephone interview this week. “It’s just a niche thing.”