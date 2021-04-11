The Wizards’ tough outing in Phoenix saw Raul Neto lead the team with 24 points starting in Beal’s place and Russell Westbrook log yet another triple double, this one with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

It also featured an old problem cropping up yet again against Phoenix (37-15), one that last wounded Washington most when it dropped back-to-back games against the New York Knicks in late March. The Wizards gave up 24 points off 16 turnovers Saturday, mistakes coach Scott Brooks attributed to the team’s lack of physicality.

“They were crowding the paint. They’re a physical team, they don’t allow layups,” Brooks said. “They make you earn at the free throw line, it’s old-school basketball. That’s a good team. That’s a team that’s going to give a lot of teams a lot of problems — they’re very handsy. You’ve got to be strong with the ball. Even when we had some good looks inside with Rui [Hachimura], and even Deni [Avdija] and Alex [Len], three of our starters, they swipe down at the ball and they might get you, they might get your arm or your hand, but they’re physical enough that they’re not going to get called on those all the time. Those are turnovers.”

Saturday was nothing unique for Washington, which has struggled with giveaways all season. Its 14.7 turnovers per game is the ninth-worst mark in the league and it averaged even more — 15.7 per game — in the 10 games leading into the Suns loss. Its opponents are averaging 18.4 points off turnovers nightly, which is fourth most in the league.

Westbrook leads the NBA with 226 turnovers this season and Beal is 15th in the league with 145, numbers Brooks has said he can live with because of how much the two guards handle the ball. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker (who had a game-high 27 points Saturday) and LeBron James also rank in the top-15 for total turnovers this year.

But Saturday in Phoenix was slightly different. Westbrook still lead the team with five giveaways, but the mistakes were more evenly distributed overall. Every player who saw significant minutes had at least one turnover except for the team’s newest additions Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison. Hachimura had three turnovers, and Neto and Len had two apiece.

Neto thought the Wizards’ lack of physicality — meaning, driving with force, playing through contact and making themselves felt on defense — affected not only turnovers but bled into weak second-half defense that let Phoenix dominate the third quarter.

“We’ve got to come out ready to not get any calls,” Neto said. “We’ve got to be strong with the ball, play tough — I think sometimes we are asking too much for fouls, me sometimes more than anybody else. But I think when you’re in the spot we are, you’ve got to [earn] the respect from the referees. I think we’ve just got to play hard, play through contact, play through somebody slapping your arm, somebody fouling you, sometimes the referee doesn’t see it. … We were kind of soft, and they got going.”

The failure to set a tone on defense and turnovers meant that the Suns took 23 more field goal attempts than Washington, a disparity that let to the team’s second-worst point differential of the year, second only to a 120-91 loss to Detroit on April 1. Phoenix dined out on 27 fast-break points and carved up the Wizards’ defense for 17 three’s, six of which came in the third quarter.

“It was big in the second half, especially,” Westbrook said when asked how physicality affected the game. “We weren’t physical on the defensive end, and then offensively they got their hands on the basketball and got out in transition, hit some three’s.”