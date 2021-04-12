“Recent changes in the DWI statutes by the Missouri Legislature limit the number of charges that the prosecutor’s office could pursue, given the evidence in the case,” Baker’s office said in an announcement, adding that “her office will vigorously pursue these charges and Reid is not receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the prosecutor’s office, Reid was to surrender to authorities Monday with his attorney and was to be booked. Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond and requested that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring, according to the announcement by Baker’s office.

Advertisement

Neither Reid nor his attorney was available to comment.

An attorney representing the family of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in the Feb. 4 crash, called the charge against Reid appropriate.

“The charge is absolutely appropriate under the circumstances,” attorney Tom Porto said in a statement. “Ariel will have to endure the consequences of this crash for the rest of her life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, did not accompany the team to Tampa for its Feb. 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs later placed Britt Reid on administrative leave and then announced that his contract had expired and he no longer was employed by the team.

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident,” the Chiefs said in a statement Monday. “Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

Advertisement

Reid formerly was the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy,” the NFL said in a statement through a spokesman. “Following the completion of legal proceedings, we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

According to a charging document, Reid was charged with a Class D felony of DWI because he “operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed, failing to be aware of a disabled vehicle, striking it, and as a result caused serious physical injury to [Young].”

Reid’s vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was traveling 82.6 mph in a ­65-mph zone five seconds before the crash, according to data obtained under a search warrant and cited in the charging document. Reid’s vehicle struck two stationary vehicles along Interstate 435 near Stadium Drive, according to the charging document, which says Reid’s vehicle was traveling 83.9 mph 1.9 seconds before one of the impacts. Reid called 911 for help at 9:33 p.m., according to the document.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Reid told the initial responding officer that “he had left work” and was entering southbound I-435. He was “looking over his left shoulder to evaluate traffic so he could merge” and struck the first vehicle, a Chevy Impala, “which he did not see as there were no lights on the vehicle,” according to the charging document. Reid’s vehicle then rear-ended another vehicle, a Chevy Traverse. The Impala had run out of fuel and the driver had called a family member for assistance, according to the charging document.

An officer with the DUI Unit made contact with Reid at the scene of the crash and “detected an odor of intoxicants and noted his eyes were bloodshot and red,” the charging document says. According to the prosecutors, medical records for Reid were obtained later that night under a court subpoena and showed a serum blood alcohol concentration of 0.113 percent at 11:07 p.m., above the applicable legal limit of 0.08 percent. A warrant executed three hours after the crash showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.072 percent at that point and of 0.062 percent 3.5 hours after the crash, according to the charging document.

Reid suffered a blunt force trauma injury to his groin that required emergency surgery, according to the document.