He had 11 goals and 10 assists in 42 games for Detroit this season, coming off a 2019-20 season in which he scored 16 goals with 22 assists in 43 games. Since making his NHL debut in 2015, he has 95 goals and 99 assists in 302 games.
Vrana, 25, had 11 goals and 14 assists for the Capitals this season. Vrana, who was part of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup title run, is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. He was in the final year of a two-year, $6.7 million bridge deal.
Vrana was selected by the Capitals in the first round of the 2014 draft and was a constant in the Capitals’ lineup the past three seasons until he was a healthy scratch for two games last week against New Jersey.
Capitals Coach Pete Laviolette has expressed frustration with Vrana in recent weeks, suggesting his game needed a bit of a “reset.” In four games after sitting for two games, he had one goal and one assist.
Panik signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Capitals in June 2019 and was a healthy scratch in three of the Capitals’ past five games before the team put him on waivers March 7. He cleared the next day and was put on the taxi squad — a move that gave the Capitals salary cap flexibility at the trade deadline.
The move was the Capitals’ second significant transaction as the deadline approached. On Sunday, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan traded Jonas Siegenthaler to the New Jersey Devils for a 2021 third-round pick.