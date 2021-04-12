NBCSW is scheduled to show 33 regular season matches on its primary channel or, when there are scheduling conflicts with the Washington Capitals and Wizards, on NBCSW Plus. Saturday’s game will appear on the secondary channel.

United also struck the first local Spanish-language broadcast deal, signing with TeleXitos, Telemundo’s digital network. It, too, will carry all but one regular season game. (United is on national TV just once this year, Sept. 18 at Atlanta on Spanish-language Univision.)

Story continues below advertisement

The team declined to comment on financial terms.

Advertisement

For 19 of the first 20 MLS seasons, United matches appeared on NBCSW’s predecessors, Home Team Sports and Comcast SportsNet.

In 2016-18, the MLS organization jumped to Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates WJLA 24/7 News (formerly NewsChannel 8) and ABC 7. Almost all games were shown on WJLA 24/7 News, a cable channel without NBCSW’s regional cable distribution and no streaming capacity.

United then turned to a digital-only pay outlet, FloSports, a poorly executed arrangement severed by the team before the 2019 season ended. Last year, United returned to Sinclair stations while simulcasting on the team website.

Story continues below advertisement

Aside from NBCSW and TeleXitos, all locally produced matches will again appear free of charge on United’s website in the metro area only. ESPN Plus handles most MLS out-of-market matches.

Advertisement

“We felt it was important to provide more access to view our matches,” Danita Johnson, United’s president of business operations, said in a written statement. “We understand the importance of our broadcast and what it means to our growing sport and our diverse fanbase here in the District.”

Dave Johnson will return for his 26th season as play-by-play announcer, joined again by former United player Devon McTavish. Telemundo 44′s Moises Linares will handle Spanish play-by-play. Claudia Pagán, United’s senior content producer, will be the sideline reporter in both languages.

Story continues below advertisement

Notes: Dutch forward Nigel Robertha trained with the team for the first time Monday after completing mandatory isolation following his arrival last week. He will be available Saturday. … After completing the preseason schedule with a 1-2-2 record, United is expected to make additional roster moves in the coming days.