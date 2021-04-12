Ryan Zimmerman goes 0-for-4, and 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, on Sunday? Bell and Schwarber will debut soon.

The offense is shut out for the third time in six games, has 10 extra-base hits to 41 singles, and has gotten power from two players — Juan Soto and Trea Turner — and no one else? Bell and Schwarber will debut soon.

“We just got to relax, go out there and do the little things, and move the baseball around,” Manager Dave Martinez said after a 3-0 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. “I mean, it’s going to happen. We get those bigger guys in the middle of our lineup back.”

As of Monday morning, Bell, Schwarber and Josh Harrison were still sidelined by coronavirus protocols (for either testing positive for the virus or potential exposure to an infected teammate). The hope is that they could return to face the Cardinals in St. Louis this week. And when they do, and once their legs are back up to speed, they will zoom right into the starting lineup. Their bats are badly needed.

Without Bell, Martinez has leaned heavily on the 36-year-old Zimmerman at first base. Without Schwarber, he has played a mix of Andrew Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez in left. Without Harrison, he has used a mix of Mercer, Hernán Pérez and 20-year-old Luis García. The offensive drop-offs are incredibly steep. Bell and Schwarber, in particular, can’t debut soon enough.

In late December, the Nationals traded pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean to acquire Bell, 28, from the Pittsburgh Pirates. About two weeks later, they signed Schwarber, 28, to a one-year contract worth $10 million. Both were added to provide power behind Turner and Soto. Both are also coming off down seasons, which could predict their immediate futures or be explained away by a small-sample-size argument.

The Nationals are banking on the latter. The early results should turn up soon.

“It’s just a matter of [hits] falling and getting that weight off your shoulders,” Turner said Sunday when asked if missed chances — a whole lot them — were caused by bad luck or poor execution. “But it’s still early. We’ve got a lot of time.”

Again, it was easy to say “it’s still early” and “we’ve got a lot of time” when the team is nearing full strength. That it was game six on April 11 was another reason to avoid the panic button. But the Nationals’ prospective lineups are way different from what faced the Dodgers’ stacked rotation. Starters Walker Buehler, Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw picked on a team that was a shell of what Washington expected at the end of spring training. Here’s the order that matched up with Kershaw on Sunday:

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Jordy Mercer 2B

Starlin Castro 3B

Yadiel Hernandez LF

Jonathan Lucroy C

Aesthetically, it’s not pleasing. Statistically, it’s not good, either. But here’s a potential order once Bell, Schwarber and Harrison return:

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto RF

Josh Bell 1B

Kyle Schwarber LF

Starlin Castro 3B

Josh Harrison 2B

Yan Gomes C

A boatload of numbers could illustrate the improvements. So can basic logic. Bell, a switch-hitter, replaces Zimmerman, who becomes a valuable pinch-hitter/late-game defensive sub. Schwarber, a noted left-handed power bat, replaces Stevenson or Hernandez, who have a combined 290 career plate appearances (254 for Stevenson, 36 for Hernandez). Harrison replaces Mercer, who split 10 games between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees in 2020 and hasn’t been a regular since 2018.

The lineup lengthens. The bench deepens. There is, in theory, better protection for Soto. The 22-year-old has already walked in one-fifth of his 25 plate appearances, the same rate he finished at last summer. Two of the walks were intentional with Zimmerman behind him. Yet with Bell and Schwarber on the roster, Martinez could surround Soto in a variety of ways.

He could sandwich Soto between Turner and Bell, keeping Turner in the second spot and putting Bell fourth. Or he could bump Soto up to second, hit Turner third and Bell fourth, protecting his best batter (Soto) with his next-best batter (Turner) and using high-power potential (Bell) to support them both. That last look is something Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Long discussed in spring. Martinez even called it ideal on a few occasions.