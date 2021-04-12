Ryan Zimmerman goes 0-for-4, and 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, on Sunday? Bell and Schwarber will debut soon.

The offense is shut out for the third time in six games, has 10 extra-base hits to 41 singles, and has gotten power from two players — Juan Soto and Trea Turner — and no one else? Bell and Schwarber will debut soon.

And by Monday afternoon, Bell, Schwarber and Josh Harrison were activated off the coronavirus-related injured list. To make room on the roster, the Nationals optioned infielder Luis García and outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, and designated catcher Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. Then Manager Dave Martinez put Bell, Schwarber and Harrison right into the lineup — hitting fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively — to face the St. Louis Cardinals and starter John Gant at Busch Stadium. Their bats have been needed badly.

Without Bell, Martinez had leaned heavily on the 36-year-old Zimmerman at first base. Without Schwarber, he played a mix of Andrew Stevenson and Hernandez in left. Without Harrison, he used a mix of Mercer, Hernán Pérez and the 20-year-old García at second. The offensive drop-offs were incredibly steep. Bell and Schwarber, in particular, couldn’t debut soon enough.

In late December, the Nationals traded pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean to acquire Bell, 28, from the Pittsburgh Pirates. About two weeks later, they signed Schwarber, 28, to a one-year contract worth $10 million. Both were added to provide power behind Turner and Soto. Both are also coming off down seasons, which could predict their immediate futures or be explained away by a small-sample-size argument.

The Nationals are banking on the latter. The early results should turn up soon.

“We just got to relax, go out there and do the little things, and move the baseball around,” Martinez said after a 3-0 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. “I mean, it’s going to happen. We get those bigger guys in the middle of our lineup back.”

Again, it was easy to say “it’s still early” and “we’ve got a lot of time” when the team is nearing full strength in Game 6 on April 11. The Nationals’ prospective lineups are way different from what faced the Dodgers’ stacked rotation. Starters Walker Buehler, Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw picked on a shell of the team Washington expected to be at the end of spring training. Here’s the order that matched up with Kershaw on Sunday:

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Jordy Mercer 2B

Starlin Castro 3B

Yadiel Hernandez LF

Jonathan Lucroy C

Aesthetically, it’s not pleasing. Statistically, it’s not good, either. But here was the lineup for Monday’s game against the Cardinals:

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Juan Soto RF

Josh Bell 1B

Kyle Schwarber LF

Starlin Castro 3B

Josh Harrison 2B

Yan Gomes C

A boatload of numbers could illustrate the improvements. So can basic logic. Bell, a switch-hitter, replaces Zimmerman, who becomes a valuable pinch-hitter/late-game defensive sub. Schwarber, a noted left-handed power bat, replaces Stevenson or Hernandez, who have a combined 290 career plate appearances (254 for Stevenson, 36 for Hernandez). Harrison replaces Mercer, who split 10 games between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees in 2020 and hasn’t been a regular since 2018.

The lineup lengthens. The bench deepens. There is, in theory, better protection for Soto. The 22-year-old has already walked in one-fifth of his 25 plate appearances, the same rate at which he finished last summer. Two of the walks were intentional with Zimmerman behind him. Yet with Bell and Schwarber on the roster, Martinez could surround Soto in a variety of ways.

He can sandwich Soto between Turner and Bell, keeping Turner in the second spot and putting Bell fourth. Or he could bump Soto up to second, hit Turner third and Bell fourth, protecting his best batter (Soto) with his next-best batter (Turner) and using high-power potential (Bell) to support them both. That last look is something Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Long discussed in spring. Martinez even called it ideal on a few occasions.