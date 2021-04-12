On a recent Friday, the Tuscarora football team finished its regular season with a senior night game against Heritage. On the call were two Tuscarora students: junior Ronan Heykoop and sophomore Shant Pamboukian. Together the pair provided two hours of energy and analysis.

“It’s going to be another handoff to [Tuscarora junior running back] Bryce Duke, and he’s got a hole,” Heykoop starts a call midway through the third quarter. “He spins around, puts two defenders on skates! Bryce Duke! Thirty! Twenty! Ten! Taillights on the highway, Bryce Duke is gone!”

“I have never seen a man make high school football look as easy as him,” Pamboukian responds.

The pandemic-driven advent of live-streamed high school sports has allowed some ambitious journalism students such as Heykoop and Pamboukian to get hands-on experience.

Tuscarora is in its second year of offering a broadcast journalism elective class, and this year’s wonky sports landscape has provided the perfect chance for Heykoop and Pamboukian to garner more listeners. Their games are broadcast on the National Federation of State High School Associations Network, a subscription service used by many programs in Northern Virginia.

The students spent the winter calling home games for the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs and have continued into the spring with varsity football. Heykoop, a junior, does play-by-play and Pamboukian, a sophomore, offers color commentary.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be this great,” Pamboukian said of the experience. “I thought I’d take the class, get my credits and leave.”

At South Lakes, senior Noah Shubert watched the first few live streams of the basketball season and was bothered by the silence. Shubert, who had journalism experience writing for Sports Illustrated for Kids and the South Lakes Boosters, approached director of activities Leah Conte about doing play-by-play.

“Good to go?” he can be heard asking at the very start of his first broadcast, before launching into an intro. “Welcome everyone to varsity girls basketball at Wendell Byrd Gymnasium this Wednesday night. … For South Lakes basketball, my name is Noah Shubert.”

By the end of basketball season, Shubert had covered more than 10 games. He did most of them sitting in the bleachers, headset on and notes in front of him. At first he worried his voice was carrying too much in the mostly empty gym, that the players and coaches could hear his every word. But as time went on, he grew more comfortable on the mic.

“I had to learn just to be myself,” he said. “I had to get out of the zone of just worrying about the game and let my personality be a part of the broadcast. I didn’t want it to be a robotic account of what’s happening.”

At Tuscarora, Heykoop is the steady hand, as he entered the season with a year of experience. He did color commentary last year with then-senior Aidan Butler and took over play-by-play this season. As a freshman, he had signed up for Introduction to Journalism as a mistake — he meant to register for Introduction to Business. But in the years since, he has dedicated himself to the practice.

“It has become a bigger commitment than an AP [Advanced Placement] class,” Heykoop said.

During the pandemic, he set up a small podcast studio in his garage so he, Pamboukian and other classmates could produce shows on topics of their choosing.

When sports resumed in the winter, he and Pamboukian dedicated long hours to producing a broadcast. They gathered stats, emailed opposing coaches, conducted pregame interviews and assembled notes. They showed up an hour before each home basketball game, setting up the tech necessary to join the NFHS Network broadcast as well as provide a free audio-only option through the online platform Mixlr.

“The amount of hours these boys put in is way more than they do for any other class; that’s for sure,” Tuscarora journalism teacher Toni Kelley said. “It’s really a lot of time and dedication.”

The student broadcasters say they now consume sports differently. They’ll home in on the play-by-play, picking up on tips and tricks. When they play video games, they’ll call the game in their head. Anything sports-related is an opportunity to study, to get better.

“I didn’t start out with this wanting this to be a career, but since then it has become my number one focus heading into college,” Heykoop said. “It’s becoming a lifestyle.”