The video reportedly began going viral Friday, when the team played a road game as part of a schedule moved from fall to spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault said Saturday (via the Quad-City Times) that detectives from his department conducted interviews that day with “multiple student-athletes, coaches and staff” from the team.

“Detectives have identified all the athletes who were involved in the incident and the circumstances surrounding the video. Those involved are fellow high school football teammates,” Gault said. “They are also individuals of both different and similar races to the victim. The students directly involved in the video are all friends.

“Regardless of these facts,” he continued, “we all agree that this is a disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human being and most certainly a friend.”

On Monday, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said (via KWQC) her office had reviewed the materials gathered by detectives and had “referred the matter for appropriate action in our Juvenile Division.”

Noting that it was the duty of her office to “carefully protect” information about the case because it involved juveniles, Villarreal said she was asked to share a statement from the football player shown in the video.

“I want to make it known that I’m fine,” said the player. “Everyone is worried about me and showing concern for me and I really appreciate it. Second, can everyone please stop talking about the incident and video? I understand everyone wants justice for me and they want what they think is right to be done, but I already made my feelings known to the police and my friends about how I feel about everything.

“I love the football team I’m on and they’re good guys,” he continued. “I know that personally. I talked to the people involved individually and they apologized. We had a heartfelt talk about it and I told them how I felt. So please don’t harass, bully, or threaten them at all. Lastly, I want to get my life back together, and my student-athlete life back on track, so if you do ever see me or know who I am, treat me as a human first, not a victim.”

The Moline-Coal Valley School District has launched its own investigation into the incident. A spokeswoman for the body pledged “decisive action” upon the conclusions of its probe and the police investigation.

“The vile behavior depicted in the video does not represent our core values and has no place in our learning community,” district spokeswoman Candace Sountris said in a statement. “Clearly, we have work to do.”

Moline Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati, who has been serving as the president of the local school board, took to Facebook late Friday night to address the incident.

“As a human, I’m frustrated, dismayed, and appalled — among many other emotions,” she wrote. “As a community leader and elected official, I know I, myself and fellow leaders have a responsibility to hold individuals involved in this incident accountable and intend to do just that. … No one has a right to dehumanize their classmate or teammate.”

“I am a person of color,” she added. “I know what it means to be the only person in the room like yourself. I know what it means to be misunderstood. … We must let investigations take place according to appropriate protocols to address this behavior, but we can turn toward our neighbors, and show them the good that is in all of us. We can find ways to reassure our children that they don’t have to fear this kind of treatment in Moline.”

Asked Monday for comment on the football player’s statement, Rayapati said via email, “I believe we should always respect a victim’s wishes when they clearly make them known. We, as a community, have a responsibility to teach our children a better way and I’m thankful to our district staff and administration for making sure specialized discussions took place at the high school on Monday and who continue to provide support throughout this week.

“Adults and leaders are responsible for educating our children on what is acceptable behavior, whether that behavior is in public, private or on the Internet. I’m committed to making Moline a welcoming place for all — no matter your age, background, or skin color.”

The football team’s head coach, Mike Morrissey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An assistant coach on the Moline High boys’ basketball team wrote Saturday on Facebook that he was “saddened” by the video, adding that the fact that it “sickens” him.

“With the curse/blessing of social media, we now have a video record that we can learn and grow from,” wrote Adrian Ritchie, who also works as a security staffer at the school. “To think that racism is of the past or unique to Moline High School or our community would be completely naive, I think that most reasonable thinking people would agree.”

“I wish there was a magic brush where we could make a couple of strokes and VOILA, racism is gone,” he added. “But not unlike the current pandemic, tracking down the variations and mutations of racism is work that we ALL must continue.”