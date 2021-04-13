“We spent some nice moments with Karl and his family after the game out here on the floor and then I texted with him today just to say that we were thinking about him,” Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday via the Wolves Radio Network. “It’s one more thing, one more emotional drain, but he and his family have been amazing and I know for sure he’s thankful to have basketball as an outlet to be able to go out and do what he loves to do and what his mom loved to see him do.”

The Timberwolves honored Cruz on Sunday by adorning a seat in the Target Center with a jersey and flowers. Towns’s father, Karl Towns Sr., was in attendance, and shared an embrace with his son and Bulls guard Zach LaVine after the game.

“First time seeing him in a long time, wanted to go over there, give him a hug, let him know I’m always thinking of him,” LaVine said. “I think we all understand the situation that they’ve gone through. I don’t think anybody can imagine that. Even with KAT playing this year, I think it’s incredible. So just let him know I love him and I’m always going to be there with him.”

Towns played with his father in attendance for the first time since his mother died when the Timberwolves last faced the Nets in late March.

“Me and my dad got emotional before the game,” Towns told reporters after the game, “because he made his presence known. It affected me because my mom always did that.

“My mom would be the one to go at the stanchion, or be there and wave at me until I said hi to her or came and hugged her,” he said the next day.

Karl Towns Sr. contracted the virus and was hospitalized last year. The Timberwolves star, who contracted the virus himself in January, said in December that the disease had killed seven of his family members.