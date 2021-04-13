Murray finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone told reporters that that the extent of Murray’s injury wasn’t yet known and that he would undergo an MRI exam on his left knee. Murray had missed Denver’s previous four games with right knee soreness.

“Just an awful feeling,” Malone said. “Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers.”

After emerging as a star during Denver’s run to the 2020 Western Conference finals at the Disney World bubble, Murray returned this season to average 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. A skilled scorer and ball-handler, Murray is Denver’s second-leading scorer and a 41.2 percent three-point shooter.

A long-term injury for Murray would have serious repercussions for the Nuggets, who exited the all-star break as one of the league’s hottest teams. Denver won its first seven games after acquiring forward Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, and its new-look starting lineup, built around leading MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, looked poised for a deep postseason run.

During Murray’s recent absence, Malone elected to start Facundo Campazzo, a 30-year-old rookie from Argentina, while bringing Monte Morris off the bench. Jokic will remain Denver’s primary ball-handler, while Gordon and second-year forward Michael Porter Jr. will be asked to pick up more of the scoring load.

Even so, it would be difficult for the Nuggets to sustain their current momentum without Murray, who had four 40-point games and two 50-point games in last year’s playoffs while drilling big shots in series victories over the Utah Jazz in the first round and the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference semifinals.