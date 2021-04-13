There were also lingering memories of a humbling setback in this same French venue of Le Havre in January 2019, the last time the top-ranked Americans tasted defeat.

And above all else, there was the need to continue fine-tuning operations in pursuit of a fifth Olympic gold medal this summer in Tokyo. It was the reason Coach Vlatko Andonovski took his squad to Europe to face top-five teams and cast aside experiments Tuesday in favor a well-seasoned starting lineup.

Looking every bit like the Olympic favorite, the United States was comfortable and controlling from the start against third-ranked but understaffed Les Bleues.

By the 19th minute, it was 2-0 on goals by Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Composure ruled the rest of the day as the Americans extended their undefeated run to 39 matches, their longest since a 43-game march between 2012 and 2014. The program record is 51 from 2004 to 2007.

The current surge features a 224-35 scoring advantage and two victories over France on French soil. Tuesday’s meeting was the first since the epic quarterfinal at the 2019 World Cup at a filled stadium in Paris.

The rematch took place in an empty venue along the English Channel, which also happened to be the site of a 3-1 U.S. defeat in a 2019 World Cup tuneup.

The game lost its fizz in the past week with the absence of six French regulars, including star defender Wendie Renard, because of coronavirus issues at their club, European champion Olympique Lyonnais.

France remained formidable but not at U.S. levels. Andonovski was not fooling around with his lineup, choosing an ensemble that averaged 117 international appearances.

The past six months, he has tested secondary players as part of the evaluation process before selecting his 18-strong Olympic squad in June. Not on Tuesday.

At full strength, the Americans were humming from the opening whistle.

Morgan, who did not start against Sweden, drew a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Rapinoe put it away for her 59th U.S. goal.

Christen Press squandered a golden chance and an apparent goal by Rapinoe was correctly disallowed because she was offside.

In the 19th minute, Press pushed the ball into a channel between defenders to Morgan, who scored on an angled, eight-yard shot for her 109th career goal.

France’s Pauline Peyraud-Magnin made two superb saves before halftime, Alyssa Naeher made one.

Neither team was able to take initiative in the second half, a standoff that left the Americans’ lead and unbeaten streak intact.