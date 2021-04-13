The Washington Mystics will open at home May 15 against the Chicago Sky and newly acquired two-time MVP Candace Parker. The city has cleared the organization to host fans at 10 percent capacity of Entertainment and Sports Arena. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that nine of the 12 markets currently have the ability to host fans at reduced capacity.

“We’re excited about the ability to return to our home markets … but we know we need to stay vigilant to minimize risk as much as possible,” Engelbert said. “So we’re working on a different set of protocols than we had when we were in bubble.”

Those established protocols include testing before players, coaches and staff reach the home city and then again before group activities. Players can begin individual workouts during an initial quarantine period before group work starts April 25. Fully vaccinated players will have a shorter quarantine period and Engelbert expects those individuals to have lessened protocols during the season.

“Of course, this is a personal health decision for each player and staff member,” Engelbert said. “And it isn’t just the players. Staff members and head coaches, GMs, everyone who will be around the players, the arena workers, the household individuals. We’re certainly working to make sure that everybody gets the education they need to make the health decision as to whether to get vaccinated. Of course, we think the vaccine offers a lot of hope for the future of the protocols and the loosening of the protocols.

“We do have different protocols if you’re fully vaccinated versus not. … So, yeah, we highly recommend, and understand it’s a decision by each player and each staff member, but we are working to help teams provide opportunities now that the eligibility has opened up.”

All teams will take a break from July 15 to Aug. 11 to accommodate the Olympics. The hope is to hit the ground running upon return with the Commissioner’s Cup championship. The Cup will be a soccer-style, in-season competition with a title game and a financial prize for the winners. Points will be accumulated from the first 10 games against conference opponents in the first half of the season. The Eastern and Western conference teams with the most points at the end of those 10 games will face each other in a title game following the Olympic break to tip off the second half of the season in mid-August.

“Keeping the conversation going during that break will be an important part because, I think when we come back, we’re going to have a ton of momentum,” Engelbert said. “The Commissioner’s Cup final into the regular season, push to the playoffs. I think once you get to the Olympic break, things will run quite well and we’ll be able to really drive rivalries, household names, player performances.”

Pausing for a month in the middle of a season isn’t an ideal scenario, but Engelbert hopes to capitalize on excitement driven by WNBA players shinning on a global stage and the United States team competing for its seventh consecutive gold medal.

The league has already begun its 25th anniversary celebration with three newly released jerseys per team and a special basketball. There are also plans to continue its social justice initiatives and expand digital options for watching games. A virtual draft is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Mystics will bring back Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Myisha Hines-Allen, Leilani Mitchell, Kiara Leslie and Tina Charles (who was traded to Washington in 2020 but sat out last season). The new-look Mystics, however, will be without Alysha Clark (foot surgery), Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx), LaToya Sanders (retirement) and Tianna Hawkins (Atlanta Dream). The 2019 Finals MVP, Emma Meesseman, will be out at least through the Olympic break due to overseas commitments. She has yet to sign a new deal, but the organization holds exclusive negotiating rights.

Mystics schedule

5/15: Chicago, 1 p.m.

5/18: Phoenix, 8

5/21: New York, 7

5/23: at Indiana, 1

5/25: at Indiana, 7

5/28: at Connecticut, 7

6/5: Las Vegas, 1

6/8: Minnesota, 7

6/10: Los Angeles, 7

6/13: at Atlanta, 3

6/17: Atlanta, 7

6/19: Indiana, 7

6/22: at Seattle, 10

6/24: at Los Angeles, 10:30

6/26: at Dallas, 1

6/29: Connecticut, 7

7/3: at New York, 1

7/10: at Chicago, 8

8/15: at Las Vegas, 6

8/17: at Las Vegas, 10

8/19: at Phoenix, 10

8/22: Seattle, 2

8/24: Los Angeles, 7

8/26: Dallas, 7

8/28: Dallas, 7

8/31: Connecticut, 7

9/4: at Minnesota, 8

9/7: at Seattle, 10

9/10: Atlanta, 7

9/12: at Chicago, 3

9/17: at New York, 7

9/19: Minnesota, 3