Asked Monday if he grew up as “an A-Rod fan,” Edwards replied, “A fan? What do you mean, like — who is he?”

Told Rodriguez was a baseball player, the 19-year-old rookie said, “Nah, I don’t know who that is. I know he’s fittin’ to be the owner, but I don’t know nothing about baseball.”

Just for anyone else who might be wondering about this Rodriguez character, he was one of the most famous and accomplished baseball players of his era. That era didn’t actually end all that long ago — in 2016, to be precise — and Rodriguez has maintained a high degree of visibility not just as an analyst on TV but also as a cast member on “Shark Tank” and as the fiance of pop superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Of course, when you’re a teenager, five years is a lifetime ago, and baseball’s cultural reach is not what it once was. Then again, Edwards said last year that he could have been a major leaguer, claiming he excelled as a pitcher, shortstop, third baseman and center fielder, as well as at the plate.

In that light, it seems reasonable to expect that a younger Edwards might have heard of a shortstop/third baseman who ended up with 14 all-star selections, three AL MVP awards and a World Series title with the New York Yankees. But nope.

Rodriguez appeared to take the snub from last year’s No. 1 overall NBA draft pick in stride. Tagging Edwards on Instagram with a screenshot of the latter’s “Who is he?” comments, Rodriguez wrote, “Hi Anthony, I’m Alex!”

“What’s good my guy,” Edwards replied with a laughing emoji (via Yahoo Sports).

Rodriguez and Lopez had been in the running to buy the New York Mets, all of whom presumably know who he is, but their ownership group’s bid lost out to one from billionaire Steve Cohen.

For the pending purchase of the Timberwolves, Rodriguez has teamed up with another very wealthy person, Marc Lore, in a deal that is expected to cost around $1.5 billion. Minnesota’s NBA franchise, which began play in 1989, has been owned since 1994 by Glen Taylor.

Fans of the Timberwolves can hope that Rodriguez helps bring not just glamour but some sustained success to the team. Minnesota has one postseason appearance since 2004 and only once in its history has managed to get past the first round.

That could change if Edwards, who has exhibited a fun-loving nature, comes close to fulfilling his promise. A 6-4, 225-pound shooting guard possessed of scoring talent and elite athletic ability, Edwards is averaging 17.9 points, but his shooting and performances in various advanced metrics have been subpar. His numbers have notably improved, though, over the past month or so, and he’s already accounted for one of the most vicious dunks in recent memory.

Edwards may not have intended to dunk on his team’s new owner Monday, but A-Rod didn’t seem to mind. Assuming the sale goes though, the two will have plenty of chances to get to know each other better.