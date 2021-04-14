For years, he watched as older players went through the recruiting cycle, progressing from prospect to commit to signee. But the pandemic has knocked the standard timelines and practices of recruiting off-kilter. College rule changes, canceled high school seasons, public health protocols and widespread uncertainty about the future have turned the last year into a roller coaster for unsigned local players like Davis, and they may reshape basketball recruiting for years to come.

“It has put me and the rest of the Class of 2021 in a bad spot,” Davis said. “Colleges couldn’t come out and see me play, see how much I’ve grown. … This is a one-of-a-kind challenge. No other class has had to deal with this.”

Wednesday marked the beginning of the late signing period for Division I basketball, and it served as a stark reminder of all that has changed or stands to change in the world of recruiting. In years past, Signing Days have proven to be widely celebratory across the D.C. area, one of the country’s biggest basketball hot spots. But this year saw most of the top prospects ink their pacts in the early period this fall, with an outsized majority of the remaining names still unsigned and assessing their options.

St. John’s guard Azzi Fudd, the area’s top-ranked girls’ player, signed her Letter of Intent to U-Conn. in November. The top-ranked boys’ prospect, Paul VI guard Trevor Keels, recently committed to Duke but did not sign on Wednesday.

Blue-chip prospects like Keels and Fudd saw their prospects mostly unaffected by the recent changes to recruiting. For prospects outside of that strata, much of recruiting has been determined by preexisting relationships or fresh tape for the past year. College recruiters have been unable to attend high school games of any kind, as the “dead period” that was first implemented last March has been extended eight times. The entirety of the recruiting process — discovering a player, forming a relationship, visiting a campus — has been conducted over the phone or on Zoom.

“It’s a lot of calls, every single day,” said St. John’s forward Christian Watson, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022. “Some of the schools that are recruiting me, I’ve never met in person. It will be weird seeing them for the first time after talking for months.”

Even if a player forms a connection with a school, projecting the future has become murkier for both program and prospect. With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to Division I players, roster outlooks have grown far more complex. In addition, the transfer portal has become the dominant feature of the offseason. With the NCAA widely expected to waive the long-standing rule that requires transfers to sit out for a season, the portal is attracting more names than ever before. According to the recruiting site Verbal Commits, there were more than 1,300 Division I players looking to transfer as of Wednesday afternoon.

“[High school recruiting] is not in a good place,” Gonzaga coach Steve Turner said. “You have [college] coaches who are trying to get older quickly, win some games and save their jobs with the portal. The trickle-down effect is you have kids in the Class of 2021 that should be signing scholarships that are now being put on hold.”

For college coaches, it’s become harder to gauge team needs and consider the trade-off of taking a more experienced player versus a young prospect. For high school players, it’s unclear what opportunities might be in store when they arrive on campus.

“Most colleges would rather take a kid that was on a Division I program and playing than a kid that’s coming out of high school, unless he’s a top prospect,” local AAU coach Brandon Howell said. “That’s been the huge problem.”

Howell, head coach of the Inspire Elite program’s 17 and under team, said he has had to speak with more players than ever before about tempering expectations. The current climate has meant many of them needed to consider leveling down or consider alternate routes to the college game.

“A lot of kids feel stuck,” Howell said. “If you really love the game, you may have to go to a prep school or a junior college. A lot of kids don’t know anything about that, or look down on that option.”

Even as the pandemic has extended eligibility for college athletes, high school prospects are stuck with a ticking clock. While seniors have two months left in the school year to find an opportunity, many underclassmen are already scrambling to find their footing in an increasingly competitive scene.

“There is a much stronger sense of urgency … to start thinking about things and not waiting for an official visit to get a feel,” Sidwell Friends girls’ coach Tamika Dudley said. “As a coach, there’s definitely more pressure on us right now to make sure these kids are asking the right questions and finding the right fit.”

Dudley said she is optimistic that campus visits and some form of in-person recruiting will resume this summer. But even if those changes do occur, it remains unclear what the long-term effects of these pandemic-driven recruiting changes might look like.

“Unless you’re one of those top 25 kids, you’re in the majority that’s going to have to wait for these schools to figure it out,” Turner said. “Because I see the transfer portal getting this big again next year. Pandora’s box has been opened.”