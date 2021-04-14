Saying that they had spoken with the general manager, Ted Teague, regarding his comments, Drew and Athletic Director Mack Rhoades declared in a joint statement, “His remarks don’t align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs.”

“As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community,” they said.

Teague issued an apology Wednesday in which he said (via KWTX) that he “sadly misspoke using the word ‘hood’ in reference to neighborhood.”

“As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word,” said Teague, who could be seen in the TV interview reacting to what he had just said. “I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies. I ask for your forgiveness and for the opportunity to seek redemption. It is my mission to right this wrong if at all possible.”

Teague added that he would be “seeking out sensitivity and diversity training for myself and our team.”

The vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler adorned with Baylor colors and decals commemorating the school’s championship, was used in the parade to transport a pair of school mascots.

As noted by Teague in his TV comments, his dealership provided the year-long use of a Corvette to Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey after her teams won NCAA titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019. In 2006, the car Mulkey used was put up for an eBay auction, with proceeds above a designated minimum price set to benefit the Baylor Bear Foundation.

The Baylor men won the first championship in their program’s history last week with an 86-70 victory over previously undefeated Gonzaga. The Bears had not been to a Final Four since 1950, but Drew was able to reach the pinnacle of the sport after taking over a scandal-ridden program in 2003.

Baylor’s victory also represented just the second NCAA men’s basketball title won by a team from Texas, and the first since Texas Western (now UTEP) stunned Kentucky in 1966. That game marked a historic moment as Texas Western’s all-Black starting lineup, a first at the major-college level, triumphed over a Wildcats squad whose coach, Adolph Rupp, was long opposed to integrating his teams.