His production led the Capitals to give Sheary a two-year, $3 million extension Wednesday afternoon that carries a $1.5 million average annual value. Sheary, 28, has been a versatile winger in a season punctuated by injuries, suspensions and covid-19.

“What you really got to like about it was it wasn’t handed to him,” Laviolette said Wednesday afternoon. “He didn’t come into camp and get put on a line with Nick Backstrom. He came into camp and he had to fight for his opportunity, and when he got his opportunity, he had to continue to push, continue to fight and make a case. He’s been impressive with the way he’s gone about his business.”

Sheary has seen playing time on three different lines this season — at one point in the year playing top-line minutes alongside Alex Ovechkin. And while his production may seem out of the blue to some, it wasn’t a complete shock to the coaching staff.

“I think I don’t know if it’s been a surprise, but I think everyone really admires and respects the way he went about his work this year,” Laviolette said. “He doesn’t make any noise, just competes really hard on the ice.”

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was an unrestricted free agent in the offseason before signing with Washington. After spending the first three years of his career with Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in June 2018 in a salary-clearing move. He returned to Pittsburgh at the 2020 trade deadline. With Pittsburgh, he had a $3 million salary cap hit.