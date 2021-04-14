The Lillards’ 8-month-old baby was in the house and uninjured. The couple had been married two years, according to the Times.

Molly Lillard, one of four children in the Toon family, grew up in Middleton, a Madison suburb. Her high school team won 60 consecutive conference matches between 2005-2009 and she went on to play at Michigan, where she was a four-year letter-winner and earned honorable mention all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2013.

News of her death shocked the community, where Al and Jane Toon, along with their three daughters and son, are well-known.

“I am in absolute shock,” Laura McGinnis Wilkinson, who was on the high school volleyball team with Lillard, told the Times. “Molly was such a good person, such a light in this world. It feels like things like this shouldn’t happen to good people. …

“I really looked up to Molly both on and off the court. On the court, the thing I will remember the most about Molly is how she was such a strong leader, so mature, tough and inspirational. She was able to shake off anything and keep pushing us all to be our best. Off the court, she was so lighthearted, had an infectious energy and laugh and was so hard working at everything she did.”

Franco Marcos, Lillard’s former high school coach, recalled that Lillard “was definitely a really aggressive player and very determined. She had a ‘get me the ball’ attitude and she knew what to do with it. When it was crunchtime, she wanted the ball.

“When I found out [about her death Monday], for about 90 minutes, I didn’t get much done. It’s just so sad. You start thinking of the family left behind.”

Al Toon was a Jets first-round draft pick, 10th overall, out of Wisconsin in 1985 and he spent his eight-year NFL career with the team.

“She was such an amazing student athlete at MHS,” Brad Rogeberg, a Michigan football assistant who taught Molly Lillard in a strength training class, told the Times. “Her smile was electric. She was always positive and my heart goes out to the Toon family.”