We won’t attempt to project trades in this mock draft, but don’t rule out that possibility come draft night. Here’s my third mock draft for this year, predicting all 32 picks in the first round:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Lawrence being selected first overall was inevitable. He’s one of the most talented quarterbacks to enter the NFL in years. He’ll be the centerpiece for new Coach Urban Meyer’s rebuilding effort.

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young

As soon as general manager Joe Douglas finished observing the workouts of this year’s quarterbacks, he appeared to firm up Wilson as his choice. Soon after, he traded Darnold, the former third overall pick, to Carolina.

3. San Francisco 49ers: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

The main driver for the growing speculation that Jones will be the 49ers’ choice is the belief that Coach Kyle Shanahan prefers quarterbacks who are accurate and make the right decisions based on down-and-distance situations. Jones excels in those areas, even though he doesn’t have the athletic ability of the other four quarterbacks expected to go in the first round.

4. Atlanta Falcons: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

The Falcons are most likely deciding between Sewell and Kyle Pitts. But Sewell, given his size and athletic ability, has the potential to go to many Pro Bowls in the future. Because Atlanta is locked into Matt Ryan for the next two years from a financial perspective, it seems as though Atlanta won’t draft his replacement this year. Trading down also seems unlikely, but the Falcons will listen to offers.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

The Bengals might prefer Sewell, who would help fix the blocking in front of second-year QB Joe Burrow, but if he’s gone they can’t pass up Pitts, one of the most talented and unique tight ends to enter the NFL in years.

6. Miami Dolphins: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

With this pick, the Dolphins would prove their trade down from the third pick to be a brilliant move. They would get the best wide receiver in the draft in Chase (the player they might’ve taken at No. 3) while adding a future first-round pick in the process.

7. Detroit Lions: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

This is where it gets tricky. The Lions might prefer to take a wide receiver or the top defensive player in the draft, but they will be tempted to take Fields even though they have Jared Goff. Without question, they will get trade requests from teams interested in a QB, and could consider moving down.

8. Carolina Panthers: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Unless the Panthers re-sign Russell Okung, they need a left tackle. Slater does not have the long arms NFL teams covet in offensive tackles, but he’s perhaps the best technician among blockers in this class.

9. Denver Broncos: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

This is a likely landing spot for a QB, either with Denver or a team that trades into this spot. The Broncos need to add competition for Drew Lock, but could consider Slater if he drops to this spot.

10. Dallas Cowboys: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

It’s hard to believe, but this would mark the first defensive player selected. Surtain is one of the top defenders in the draft and fills a need for the Cowboys at corner.

11. New York Giants: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

The Giants will be looking for an edge rusher or a wide receiver, but Parsons, the best linebacker in this draft, would be tough to pass up. Linebacker has been an issue for the Giants for a while.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Like the Dolphins, the Eagles take advantage of the benefits of trading down by still getting a top prospect at a need position while adding a future first-round pick for their move back from sixth to 12th overall.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Drafting Darrisaw would complete the rebuilding of the Chargers’ offensive line in front of second-year quarterback Justin Herbert. They added Matt Feiler at guard and Corey Linsley at center in free agency.

14. Minnesota Vikings: DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

The Vikings have a need for a pass-rushing defensive end. There isn’t a consensus among teams as to who the best edge rusher is in this year’s draft, but at 6-foot-4, 271 pounds, Paye’s size and athleticism would make him a nice fit in Minnesota opposite Danielle Hunter.

15. New England Patriots: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Smith won the Heisman Trophy in college, but there are some concerns about his size in the NFL, as he weighs only 170 pounds. It’s possible teammate Jaylen Waddle goes ahead of him.

16. Arizona Cardinals: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

The Cardinals could take an edge rusher here, but Vera-Tucker might be too good to pass up. Five of their top six linemen will be 30 or older by July, so this pick would help them get younger.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Even though defense remains the primary need for the Raiders, Jenkins could come in and start ahead of Brandon Parker at right tackle. The Raiders need to restock their offensive line after trading away three starters.

18. Miami Dolphins: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

This might be a little high for a running back, but Harris is the best at his position in this year’s draft, and adding Harris along with Chase would provide an immediate boost for Miami’s offense.

19. Washington Football Team: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

If Washington can’t move up to get Fields or Lance, they could look at an offensive lineman at this spot, but Collins is too talented of a defender to pass up and would fill a need at linebacker.

20. Chicago Bears: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

The Bears will strongly consider cornerback Greg Newsome at this spot, but Waddle is considered the second- or third-best receiver in this draft. He could go as high as the top 10, so getting him at 20 would be a steal for the Bears.

21. Indianapolis Colts: OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

The Colts like to trade down and add draft choices. But they need a left tackle after Anthony Castonzo’s retirement, and Mayfield has good athleticism for the position.

22. Tennessee Titans: DE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

The Titans will consider a cornerback, but they do need an edge rusher to play opposite free agent addition Bud Dupree. Last year, they paid $22.5 million for Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney and didn’t get a single sack, so they have to do better this year.

23. New York Jets: CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern

The Jets added two defensive ends, a defensive tackle, a linebacker and a safety in free agency, but nothing at cornerback. Newsome would fit in nicely in Coach Robert Saleh’s defense, but the Jets might need to trade up to get him.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Sam Cosmi, Texas

The Steelers need blocking help for Ben Roethlisberger. Center Maurkice Pouncey retired and guard Matt Feiler went to the Chargers in free agency, while left tackle Alejandro Villanueva remains unsigned as a free agent.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Moehrig is the best safety in the draft and would upgrade the position for Jacksonville. Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore is another candidate here, as the team mulls a change to a 3-4 defense.

26. Cleveland Browns: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

They need an edge rusher, but it’s possible they sign Jadeveon Clowney to fill the spot opposite Myles Garrett. Owusu-Koramoah is one of the top linebackers in this class.

27. Baltimore Ravens: DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami (Fla.)

The Ravens lost two of their best pass rushers with the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, so edge-rush help is a priority for them in this draft.

28. New Orleans Saints: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

The Saints might prefer Collins, but they don’t have the draft capital to move up to get him. After losing Alex Anzalone and Kwon Alexander, they have a need for a linebacker, but they could also target a receiver here.

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

The Packers could also consider an offensive lineman here, but too many of the best ones are gone in this scenario. Aaron Rodgers will be disappointed if they miss out on a top receiver for a second consecutive draft.

30. Buffalo Bills: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

A couple of players who have dropped because of injury concerns — cornerback Caleb Farley and edge rusher Gregory Rousseau — could be in play here, but Barmore is also an option as the Bills try to build up the interior of their defensive line.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

The Chiefs are redoing their entire offensive line. They’ve added Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe to fortify the interior, but haven’t done much at tackle, so drafting one in the first round would make sense.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia