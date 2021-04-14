“We’re especially pumped for it given the success of our inaugural season in D.C.,” PLL co-founder Paul Rabil, a Montgomery County native who starred at DeMatha before leading Johns Hopkins to national titles in 2005 and 2007, said in a phone interview. “Audi Field is a world-class facility.”

The league, which in December merged with Major League Lacrosse, scrapped its original tour-based 2020 schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic and played a tournament without fans in Herriman, Utah. Rabil said the league is looking forward to welcoming fans back to venues this season, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

The PLL’s eight teams don’t have home stadiums or cities as part of their names. Instead, they travel together and play a series of games on weekends in various cities. This year’s regular-season circuit includes stops in Kennesaw, Ga. (June 11-13), Baltimore (June 25-27), Long Island (July 2-4), Minneapolis (July 9-11), Colorado Springs (July 30-Aug. 1) and Albany (Aug. 13-15).

Major League Baseball announced earlier this month that it would move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta this summer in response to the recent passage of Georgia’s voting law. Rabil told Sportico that it will go forward with its plans to host a weekend of games at Kennesaw State University, which is located just outside of Atlanta, but plans to donate a percentage of ticket sales from the event to When We All Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit co-founded by Michelle Obama to increase voter participation.

Games in Baltimore will be played at Johns Hopkins’s Homewood Field. All-star weekend will be held July 18 in San Jose. The PLL’s three-round playoff schedule begins with the quarterfinals on Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City, with the semifinals two weeks later in Philadelphia.

District officials recently gave Major League Soccer’s D.C. United and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit permission to open at 25 percent capacity — approximately 5,000 fans — for their home games at Audi Field.