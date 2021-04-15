Once he is up to speed, Najar is expected to compete for playing time as a wing back or right-side forward.

If he had not reached a deal with United, he likely would have signed with an unspecified Dutch club, one person said.

United officials said they did not want to comment.

Najar, a Honduran native who moved to Northern Virginia at age 13, rose through United’s youth academy and was the 2010 MLS rookie of the year. He played three seasons in Washington before moving to Belgian power Anderlecht in a $3 million transfer, the largest in United history.

Three impressive seasons, combined with appearances for Honduras at the 2012 Olympics and 2014 World Cup, put him on track to move to a big European club. In April 2016, however, he suffered the first of two ACL injuries in a three-year span.

Between those setbacks, Najar was sidelined for months at a time with hamstring and thigh issues.

He returned to MLS last year, signing with Los Angeles FC and appearing in eight matches before an ankle sprain in October sidelined him. LAFC declined his 2021 contract option.

Hernán Losada, United’s new coach, and assistant Nicolás Frutos were familiar with Najar from their time in Belgium. Frutos was an Anderlecht assistant during Najar’s time at the Brussels club and Losada played and coached against him.

Najar’s signing late Wednesday night came within hours of United finalizing a deal with center back Tony Alfaro, who will provide backline cover until Steven Birnbaum returns this summer from a long-term ankle injury.

Alfaro, 27, played for Seattle from 2016 to 2018, then moved to Chivas Guadalajara in 2019 and second-division Reno last year.

United will open the season Saturday against New York City FC at Audi Field.