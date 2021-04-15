On any other night before the coronavirus pandemic, Capital One Arena would have been a sea of emotion and affection for the franchise pillar. But this was the final home game the Capitals would be playing before allowing fans back into the building at a 10 percent capacity later this month — and the moving tribute instead took place in the emptiness of tarped-over seats

When the celebration ended, a contest against the struggling Sabres awaited. A game against the NHL’s worst team appeared to be part of the recipe for a celebratory night to continue.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Backstrom, a 14-year veteran, knows as well as anyone that the difference between a win and a loss in the NHL can be shades of gray. The Capitals pregame emotion Thursday did not extend to the 60 minutes of hockey that followed, leading to a 5-2 loss that ended a three-game winning streak in what will otherwise be remembered as the night Backstrom became the second Washington player — next to his longtime teammate Alex Ovechkin — to hit the millennium mark in games played.

It marked just the 11th win of the season for Buffalo, which scored four goals on 14 shots through the first 26 minutes of the game against Washington goaltender Vitek Vanecek, who was pulled late in the second period in favor of 39-year-old backup Craig Anderson after the Sabres had taken a 4-2 lead. Washington’s offense, which erupted for 18 goals over the previous three games, could not make up that ground.

On the night he joined Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby to become just the second active player to reach the 1,000-game mark with at least 700 assists, Backstrom did finish with a secondary assist Thursday — his team-leading 31st of the season — on a goal by newly acquired forward Anthony Mantha that pulled Washington within 3-2 midway through the second period. But Backstrom was also penalized twice, and the Sabres never let Washington settle into a groove in the season’s final meeting between the teams.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Backstrom picked up the game’s first penalty midway through the first period on an interference call — but the Sabres managed just one shot during the power play. Buffalo kept up the pressure on Vanecek — who earned the start after the Capitals announced earlier Thursday that Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day with an upper body injury — and the Sabres took a 1-0 lead with 70 seconds left as Sam Reinhart redirected a shot from Dylan Cozens.

Washington had entered the night having scored in nine consecutive periods, and Dmitry Orlov kept the streak alive on an equalizer with 22 seconds left in the first period, rocketing an assist from T.J. Oshie past Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski.

Buffalo has posted points in eight of its past 10 games, and came out firing to begin the second period. Forward Victor Olofsson made it 2-1 with wrister from the right circle just 96 seconds into the frame and Casey Mittelstadt extended the lead to 3-1 after sniping a shot that beat Vanecek in the top left corner of the net with 14:18 remaining. A minute later, Oloffson nearly added to lead when he snapped another shot off the post.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mantha, coming off a goal and an assist in his Capitals debut Tuesday, again showed the kind of offense that his new teammates had raved about after he was acquired from Detroit before Monday’s trade deadline. His second goal in as many games came with 10:01 left in the second period off a delayed penalty, beating Tokarski in front of the net off an assist from defenseman John Carlson.

Less than four minutes later, after giving up another goal to Buffalo’s Anders Bjork that gave the Sabres a 4-2 lead, Vanecek was replaced by backup Anderson. It marked the third time Vanecek had been pulled this season, and Anderson, who had appeared just three times earlier in the year, did his best to keep the Sabres at bay as Washington tried to climb back into the game.