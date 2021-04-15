“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first.”

Aldridge, 35, retires as one of only 25 players in NBA history with more than 19,000 career points and over 8,000 career rebounds. Aldridge ranked third among active players in field goals made (8,059) when he played his final game on April 10. A seven-time all-star, he was fifth in rebounds (8,478), sixth in points (19,951), and eighth in blocks (1,140) according to Basketball Reference.

A former standout at the University of Texas, Aldridge was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft. His rights were traded to the Portland Trailblazers shortly after and he was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team the following year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He played 63 games during his rookie campaign, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the season just before April, when he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, a condition that causes periods of rapid heart rate.

The team identified the condition after he experienced dizziness and an irregular heartbeat playing just seven minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 31, 2007. Initially diagnosed with dehydration, he was taken to the hospital, monitored and later referred for additional tests.

He started 76 games the following season but underwent surgery in 2011 to correct complications associated with the condition. Six years later, as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, he missed two games because of a minor heart arrhythmia. He helped lead San Antonio to the conference finals later that year.

Through nine postseason runs with Portland and San Antonio, Aldridge averaged 20.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement