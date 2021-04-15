From any angle, it’s clear the Washington Nationals have a problem in their rotation. Perhaps it will disappear in the coming weeks, making it more of a hiccup than a structural flaw. But Corbin, their 31-year-old lefty, still fell way flat in an 11-6 loss to the Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. He had already looked shaky in his season debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Through two appearances, he has had no feel for the fastball-slider combination that warranted a six-year, $140 million contract three winters ago and helped this club win a World Series in 2019.

Corbin is far from that form. And he appears to be going in the wrong direction.

“I can’t point to one thing, really,” Corbin said. “Looked at some video, feel okay, so I’m not quite sure there.”

Does he wish he had something specific to address?

“It would be nice to know if there’s one thing or a couple things,” he responded. “But I’m not quite sure. I feel all right. I thought my legs, they felt better this start than the previous one under me. I don’t know.”

The Nationals (3-7) arrived home with close to their desired 26-man roster. They were still without starter Jon Lester (who pitched a simulated game at their alternate site Thursday) and reliever Will Harris (who is recovering from right hand inflammation and threw a 20-pitch bullpen). But a coronavirus outbreak was behind them. So was a 2-4 trip through Los Angeles and St. Louis. They ended it by taking a series from the Cardinals, and could then sink into the rhythms of a semi-normal season.

That gave Corbin a chance to bury a bleak first outing. In 2020, across 11 starts of the shortened schedule, he yielded a league-high 85 hits and had a 4.66 ERA. This year started late for him because he was potentially exposed to a teammate who tested positive for the coronavirus. It was maybe fair, then, that Arizona had Asdrúbal Cabrera, the former Nationals infielder, hitting fourth in a thin lineup. Corbin was facing his old team. The bones of a bounce back were there.

“He wasn’t sharp,” said Manager Dave Martinez, who, like his players, wore the No. 42 on Thursday to honor Jackie Robinson on the 74th anniversary of him breaking the league’s color barrier. “It’s not like him to hit batters, and his location was bad. I can’t really pinpoint anything right now on him. His mechanics look like they’re okay, so we’re just going to have to dig in a little deeper.”

The first inning was a guide for how not to begin a start. Somehow, Corbin’s second inning was much worse. Carson Kelly, the second batter of the game, took a 1-1 sinker over the right field wall. Eduardo Escobar, the next batter, clocked a low-and-away change-up into the left-center seats. Then Corbin recorded the second out, walked Nick Ahmed, walked Pavin Smith, yielded a single to Wyatt Mathisen and hit Andrew Young with an errant fastball.

The Nationals made their own first-inning push against Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, who entered having allowed nine runs in 10 frames. Juan Soto singled, Josh Bell doubled him in, Josh Harrison singled Bell in and Starlin Castro put the Nationals up 4-3 with a two-run homer. But Corbin erased that progress and then some.

“I made some good pitchers here and there,” Corbin said. “But when you’re walking guys, you can still make good pitches and give up some hits. It’s frustrating.”

The first three batters of the second reached with a bunt single, a walk and a single. Two spots later, Ahmed scorched a grounder at Harrison and he couldn’t field it cleanly, turning a possible double play into a rally. Another run scored and the bases stayed loaded. Another run scored when Corbin walked Smith, the four balls nowhere close to the zone. Another scored once Corbin plucked Mathisen with a high sinker. Then Young, a 26-year-old outfielder, lofted his first career grand slam in his 37th career plate appearance.

The Nationals Park crowd booed. The bullpen sparked into motion, with relievers stretching and jogging to shake their limbs loose. Corbin retired the next two batters, using two flyouts, and that was it. He walked to the dugout with his eyes fixed on the grass, then the dirt, then the steps leading to the tunnel and clubhouse.