This season, a re-created version of one of Heurich’s most popular beers — Senate — is available on draft at Nationals Park.

“We’ve been waiting since 1956 to actually serve it in the park,” said Kim Bender, executive director of the Heurich House Museum in Dupont Circle, which preserves the legacy of the brewery and its patriarch, Christian Heurich Sr., who died at 102 in 1945. “We had to wait for the team to change the name, build a new park and win the World Series before we were allowed, but now we’re here.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Several people made the refreshing taste of Washington history, which is brewed by D.C.'s Right Proper Brewing, possible.

In 2014, beer historian Pete Jones discovered a 26-page laboratory report in the National Archives’ collection that included information about the recipe and brewing process for Senate Beer. It was a fortuitous find, as most of the brewery’s archives had been destroyed in a series of fires.

Jones shared his discovery with Bender, who in August 2018 contacted Oregon State’s Fermentation Science department on a whim about helping to re-create the beer. Three years earlier, Jones and his Lost Lagers partners had collaborated with the Heurich House Museum and DC Brau to reverse-engineer a version of Heurich’s Lager, but without an original recipe to work from, that project required a lot more guesswork.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Relying on information from the lab report, Oregon State scientists Tom Shellhammer and Jeff Clawson developed two slightly different test batches of an updated version of Senate Beer using Weihenstephan Bohemian lager yeast. The finalized recipe debuted in September 2019 at the Heurich House Museum’s Oktoberfest event.

“It’s probably the most historically accurate beer that I know of,” Bender said. “People are drinking what people were drinking in the early 20th century in the city. … It’s like the lager people would know, but with depth and flavor.”

“It’s an American style light lager,” Right Proper co-founder Thor Cheston said. “It’s in the style of a lot of other mass produced beers, but what differentiates it is it’s always going to be extremely fresh, because it is not widely distributed. We use the finest ingredients out there, and that shines through in the finished product.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Cheston initially considered Senate Beer a fun side project, but after seeing the response to the first run of Senate Beer cans last June, Right Proper incorporated the beer into its core lineup and began brewing it regularly.

Founded in 1873, Heurich Brewing Company was one of six breweries in the D.C. area before prohibition. After repeal, only Heurich and Abner-Drury continued to operate. In 1951, Heurich became a sponsor of the Senators’ television broadcasts on WTTG. The brewery previously advertised on the outfield wall at Griffith Stadium and sponsored the Nats’ radio broadcasts on WWDC.

“Clark Griffith is about to pull the century’s neatest trick in salesmanship,” The Post’s Shirley Povich wrote before the TV deal was announced. “This week he will sell the television rights to 21 of the Nats’ home games to a beer firm for $50,000 despite the stipulation that the sponsor’s product cannot be sold in his ballpark.”

Griffith, a firm believer that beer and baseball didn’t mix, died in October 1955. In January 1956, the Heurich Brewing Company announced it was closing, citing increasing competition for a dwindling market. That season, the Senators’ home stadium finally began serving beer, leaving Philadelphia and Pittsburgh as the only dry major league parks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Griffith Stadium, an island of prohibition for more than half a century, tonight enters a new phase as a licensed beer garden, Washington’s largest,” The Post reported on Aug. 10, 1956.

To abide by D.C.'s strict regulations, which forbade anyone from “standing up with a glass of beer in his hand in a public place,” the front rows of the outfield bleachers were converted into a new section with tables and benches that accommodated 170 people. Beer was served in paper cups.

“Any beer-drinking fan tempted to stand up and cheer for a home run hit into the salon sector will be sternly reminded that he is violating law if he is so forgetful as to rise to his feet with his drink in his hand,” The Post reported at the time. "… There is utterly no significance, it was said, that the struggling seventh-place Nats were awarded what the ABC board designated a Class D license.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When baseball returned to the District in 2005, Christian Heurich Sr.'s grandson, Gary Heurich, who revived the brewery as Olde Heurich Brewing Co. in 1986, brewed a special beer in the Nationals’ honor. Foggy Bottom Pilsner was available on draft at RFK Stadium for the Nationals’ inaugural season, but the brewery closed in 2006.

Fifteen years later, one of Heurich’s flagship beers — as close an approximation as possible, anyway — can finally be enjoyed at the ballpark. Senate Beer will be available at the District Drafts stand near Section 130 throughout the season.