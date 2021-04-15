Washington provided the drama, getting a goal from Ashley Sanchez, assisted by rookie Trinity Rodman, in second-half stoppage time to improve its Challenge Cup record to 1-1-0.

“We create a lot of chances with each other and we’re working really well together,” Sanchez, a second-year pro, said of her partnership with Rodman, the 18-year-old daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. “It’s going to continue to grow, the more games we get in and we’re playing with each other.”

Both Spirit home games this month in the tournament, which is a soft opening to the NWSL campaign, are taking place at D.C. United’s three-year-old venue. And when the regular season begins in May, the Spirit plans to play up to nine of its 12 home matches in D.C.

With the league in the process of finalizing the schedule, Spirit management is working through the financial feasibility of playing mostly in a large stadium with limited capacity because of the pandemic.

“We feel like we belong,” said Coach Richie Burke, whose team averaged about 18,500 in two Audi Field appearances in 2019. “We feel a top professional venue like this serves us well because we are a top professional team. We have world-class players, so playing in a venue like this is befitting of their quality and caliber.”

Segra Field in Leesburg will host the remaining dates. United operates both Audi and Segra fields and last year arranged a package deal. The Spirit will also move into United’s training center in Leesburg when it opens in the fall.

No spectators were allowed by the team Thursday, but a maximum of 4,500 will attend the April 27 match against New Jersey-based Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue FC).

The Spirit might end up playing in Landover as well. Jason Wright, president of the Washington Football Team, was a guest of Spirit owner Steve Baldwin on Thursday. The organizations are strengthening their relationship, and this winter the Spirit used the NFL team’s practice bubble in Ashburn.

Baldwin said he would like to schedule nonleague events at FedEx Field in the future.

The D.C. visit Thursday brought frustration for much of the second half as Washington let opportunities slip away.

Rodman, the second overall draft pick, was terrific in her first pro start. Her technical work was quick and exciting, and she nearly broke the deadlock in the 88th minute with an angled effort that buzzed over the crossbar.

“I forget how old she is until somebody says she is 18,” said midfielder Tori Huster, 31. “I’m like, ‘There is no way she is 18.’ Someone lied about her age. She plays years ahead of 18.”

Rodman made her debut Saturday, scoring in the second half of a 3-2 away defeat to the North Carolina Courage.

Huster started the goal sequence against Louisville (0-1-1) with a clever move to evade an opponent. She supplied Rodman on the right side of the penalty area for a cross that Sanchez one-timed into the low left corner from seven yards.

The Spirit was again without its three U.S. national team players — Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett and Andi Sullivan — who just returned from a two-game tour in Europe. They’re expected to play for the Spirit on Wednesday in Orlando.

In their absence, Sanchez rose to the late occasion.

“She got a little bit of a roasting at halftime because that was not the performance you wanted out of her,” Burke said. “But what a great response.”