So, the question was obvious. Has Beal ever experienced prosperity like this out west once in a season, let alone twice?

“No,” Beal said. “Hell no. Nu-uh. Na, na, na, na, na, na.”

As delightfully unfamiliar as the double dose of triumph was, Washington’s latest stretch has put it in an intriguing place as a trying, tumultuous season begins to wind down. The Wizards (21-33) are one game behind Chicago (22-32) for the 10th seed in the East, the last spot for the play-in tournament, essentially tied with the 11th-place Raptors (22-34) with 18 games left in the regular season.

For a team that went through one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the league, lost its starting center to injury and — bigger picture — traded its franchise player before the season began, getting a shot at the playoffs even in the league’s cushier conference is no small feat.

A whiff of that kind of success is doubly important for an organization that needs to prove it can win to have hope of keeping Beal around.

“That’s kind of our goal right now,” Beal said, of making the play-in tournament. “Obviously, we’re going to need some help from some other teams, but we’re just taking it a game at a time and controlling what we can control. This was a really good trip for us, obviously I wish we could’ve gotten them all, but 4-2 on the West, that’s really good. We’re definitely happy and excited about it, but we’ve still got more work to do. We’ve got a tough back-to-back on Friday-Saturday.”

Washington’s upcoming home games against New Orleans and Detroit should be made easier by the fact that the Wizards finally have their full roster (minus Thomas Bryant) back. Their health has been the not-so-secret secret to their success over this recent stretch, after soldiering through late March and early April with forward Davis Bertans (calf strain), backup point guard Ish Smith (quadriceps injury), center Daniel Gafford (ankle sprain) and Beal (hip injury and back tightness) missing significant time at different moments.

Bertans, who missed more than two weeks, clearly benefited from a late-season reset and was shooting 48.7 percent from three on 7.8 attempts in the five games he had played entering Wednesday. Gafford missed six games but averaged a healthy 12 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games before a quieter night against the Kings.

Beal, unsurprisingly, collected no rust after missing five consecutive games. He’s averaged 27.8 points in the four he has played since his return, made a game-winning play against Golden State and dropped 34 points against the winningest team in the NBA, the Jazz.

“When Brad plays well, we’re tough to beat when we’re healthy,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “We’re healthy now, we just need to remain healthy and keep this rhythm. He’s a shot maker all over the floor, and that’s the fun thing about coaching Brad. I can put him in so many different ways to score and he finds ways, and he helps his teammates find ways to score. He’s in a nice rhythm, but let’s face it — he’s been in a pretty nice rhythm all year.”

Not to be overlooked is Russell Westbrook, who turned in six consecutive triple doubles on the road trip after weeks of carrying an elephantine load with so many key teammates out.

“A couple years ago when [Westbrook] was MVP and finishing the year averaging 30 and a triple-double, I was like, ‘I wonder how he does that?’” Beal said. “Now I get to witness it firsthand night in and night out. And it’s still mind-boggling.”

Beyond their individual success, the Wizards carrying over Monday’s aggressiveness against Utah to Wednesday against the lowly Kings (22-33) was critical. Washington has struggled against sub-. 500 teams far more than it has against the top-half of the league this season, and its strength of schedule is on the feathery side moving forward.

After facing the Pelicans (25-30) and Detroit (16-39), the Wizards face Oklahoma City (20-35) twice, Golden State (27-28), Cleveland (20-34) two times and San Antonio (26-27) to close out the month, with the Lakers (34-21) as the outlier.

Brooks, for one, relishes the task.

“I love it,” the coach said when asked what the Wizards’ playoff potential means to him. “I mean, it’s been a challenge, not only physically of what the players have been through, but mentally it’s been challenging. Get in a rhythm and then something happens. Get in another rhythm and then another setback. That’s life, you’ve got to get back up and keep charging forward and moving forward and not complain about what happened and take advantage of what’s about to happen. Keep that attitude in the right place, it always works out — or rarely, it doesn’t. I like our toughness. All the adversity we’ve gone through, it’s going to help us down the stretch.”

Wizards add big man Jordan Bell

Washington signed Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 forward/center’s second such stint with the Wizards this year. Bell took the roster spot previously occupied by Jerome Robinson, whom the team waived last week.

