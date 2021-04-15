The payoff came in the form of Texas center Charli Collier first overall and Finnish international Awak Kuier second — the consensus Nos. 1-2 players in the draft. Dallas added Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee with the No. 5 pick and Louisville point guard Dana Evans at No. 13, the first pick of the second round.

All of that is added to Satou Sabally and Bella Alarie (top five picks from 2020 (and the 2019 scoring leader Arike Ogunbowale as the Wings made the most of what was widely considered a weak draft.

“Dallas is going to grow into a great team,” Kuier said. “And to have so many young talents, it’s amazing for me to play with them and also learn with them. I’m very excited..”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The accolades for those four are a bit jaw-dropping when listed side-by-side. The 6-foot-5 Collier averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and leading Texas to the NCAA tournament regional finals. The second team AP all-American was named a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award given to the top center in the collegiate basketball.

Kuier is a versatile 6-5 big that has been dunking since she was 14. She has been playing in Italy and lists Candace Parker and Kevin Durant as her influences.

Dungee, a 5-11 guard out of Arkansas, was named third team AP All-America after averaging 22.3 points and shooting 38.7 percent from behind the arc. She finished third in school history in points scored.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Dungee said. “I’ve worked my entire life for this moment, for this day, for this feeling.

Advertisement

“I have the ability to score the basketball from everywhere on the floor. I can shoot the three consistently. You’ll see more of my midrange game. … And getting to the basket, getting fouls and getting under the defense.”

Evans was the biggest shock as most mock drafts had her being selected in the top six picks. The Louisville product, however, plummeted to the Wings with the first pick of the second round despite averaging 20 points and being named a first team all-American. The 5-6 guard was named ACC player of the year in 2020 and 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps the draft’s most popular pick came from Atlanta at No. 3 with the selection of Arizona guard Aari McDonald, the sharpshooter whose stature grew during her sparkling NCAA tournament that saw her lead the Wildcats to the final against Stanford. The two-time second team AP all-American had a backdrop set up at her draft party featuring a wall of ivy outlined with flowers and her name written in cursive in lights.

Advertisement

“It’s been a lot going on,” McDonald said. “But, through it all, I never got too high, never got too low. Even after losing the NCAA tournament, I was never too low.

“I will bring effort to both ends of the floor. Scrappy style of play. Not afraid to do the dirty work.”

McDonald may have been the last bit normalcy from a draft that took an unexpected turn after being taken by the Dream. Tennessee guard Rennia Davis fell to the Minnesota at No. 9 and Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes slipped to the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 10 pick of the second round.