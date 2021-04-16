“Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world,” Wade said. “We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life. As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience. I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wade, 39, retired in 2019 after a 16-year playing career with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. The 13-time all-star, three-time champion and future Hall of Famer became a TNT studio commentator in 2019, and he eyed a possible stake in the Heat before ultimately reaching a deal with Smith.

“We had discussed having [Wade] join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commit at the time,” Heat owner Micky Arison wrote on Twitter. “Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer.”

Wade’s agreement with the Jazz makes him the latest in a line of NBA players to obtain ownership stakes: Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Shaquille O’Neal is a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings and Grant Hill is a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. LeBron James recently joined Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, and Kevin Durant is a minority owner of the MLS’s Philadelphia Union. Last week, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez confirmed that he was in talks to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Jazz, who have the NBA’s best record at 41-14, is seeking its first title in franchise history.