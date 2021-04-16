Haynes, 37, joined Maryland’s program after spending two seasons under Coach John Beilein at Michigan. The Wolverines’ program reached the Final Four and won a Big Ten tournament title during that stretch. When Juwan Howard became the coach at Michigan, Coach Mark Turgeon hired Haynes to replace Kevin Broadus, who left Maryland for a head-coaching job at Morgan State. Haynes will now return to the Midwest to be part of Smart’s new staff.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Marquette University with my family and can’t wait to get started,” Haynes said in a statement. “The opportunity to work for Shaka Smart is a blessing and I’m looking forward to joining the rest of the staff as we work toward building success, both on and off the court.”

Smart also hired assistants Neill Berry and Cody Hatt, both coaches who worked with him at Texas, along with special assistant to the head coach Nevada Smith, who was also part of Smart’s Texas staff.

“This has a chance to be as good a staff as I’ve worked with,” Smart said in a statement. “I am really excited about each coach’s fit with each other and the way they’ll dedicate themselves to our current and future players. Each brings a unique skill set to the program, but what they share is a commitment to relationships, growth and what goes into winning.

Turgeon’s staff now includes longtime assistant Bino Ranson and Matt Brady, with an opening for a third coach. Ranson, who has coached at Maryland since 2010, has strong ties to Baltimore and recruits well in that area. Brady, formerly a head coach at Marist and James Madison, joined the program in 2017 as the director of player personnel and became an assistant coach the following year.

Maryland’s roster has been in flux this offseason, but Turgeon has already added two key transfers — Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell and Georgetown center Qudus Wahab — and the Terps have been pegged as a top-15 team.