The Cavaliers (9-3, 2-3 ACC) had come back from a three-goal deficit to draw even at 7 on Aitken’s second goal of a hat trick, the senior’s second of the season, with 12:54 left in the third quarter. Aitken also gave Virginia an 11-9 lead with 3:18 to play in the third quarter before the Blue Devils scored three of the next four to force overtime.

“Our men are hurting, disappointed to lose this game,” Virginia Coach Lars Tiffany said. “But what a tremendous lacrosse game. There were so many super talented players on that field for both teams, and you saw two teams in an absolute slugfest.”

Still, after the initial sting of its 20th loss in the past 22 games against its nemesis, Virginia finds itself in position to make perhaps another run at a national championship thanks in large part to Aitken unexpectedly returning to rejoin his lacrosse teammates this season.

Aitken, one of the most decorated players in the history of the program, had transferred to Villanova to play wide receiver after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 lacrosse season with the Cavaliers having played just six games.

But the Football Championship Subdivision wound up scrapping the 2020 fall season, and with the NCAA granting athletes the option to transfer without penalty amid the pandemic, Aitken elected to go back to the program he helped lead to the 2019 national championship.

“Last April I was sitting in my basement thinking I’d never put on a U-Va. lacrosse jersey,” Aitken said. “Even through the fall I was kind of like, ‘Don’t think I am, right?’ It was only in late December, early January when this opportunity kind of resurfaced, and I definitely have to [pinch] myself sometimes that I came back.”

Before making it official, Aitken spoke to a handful of Virginia graduates who asked him where he would most want to be, either playing lacrosse with the Cavaliers or on the football field at Villanova, if he broke his leg and was unable to participate in sports.

That jarring question got Aitken to consider the camaraderie he had forged with his lacrosse teammates beginning in 2017 when Tiffany left Brown to take over the Cavaliers, who had won just one ACC regular season game in the previous four seasons before Tiffany’s arrival.

They’ve since won six such games, including an 18-16 triumph over then-No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday to punctuate the Cavaliers’ season-long four-game winning streak. Aitken contributed six goals and three assists during the upswing.

His three goals against Duke increased Aitken’s career point total to 169, which ranks 18th in Division I men’s lacrosse history among midfielders. He’s fourth all-time among ACC midfielders in career points and seventh at Virginia in career goals (133).

It took roughly a month, by Tiffany’s estimation, before Aitken was on his way to regaining the scoring touch that made him a two-time USILA first-team all-American.

“I don’t care. He’s going to figure this out,” Tiffany said of inserting Aitken into the regular rotation even though he barely had time to get reacquainted with the sport and his teammates. “Just keep pushing him out there. Since he’s returned the old Dox Aitken form, what that’s allowed us to do is be more balanced offensively.”

Aitken had to quarantine for two weeks before being cleared to practice following his return to Charlottesville. Before the quarantine began, Aitken had to test negative, and that test took place outside the weight room where some of his teammates were inside lifting.

Aitken opened the door a crack to wave, smiling broadly upon seeing all the familiar faces. Before long, he finally was able to reunite in-person.

“It was just so cool knowing that at some point after the two weeks I was going to be on the field with those guys, some of my best friends, and all those relationships you formed over the first three and a half years of your career is kind of going to be reinstated,” Aitken said. “Having the thought that it might of not happened, definitely filled with emotion, that’s for sure.”