Damascus hired Klotz three weeks before the coronavirus pandemic began to consume the United States last year. He planned how he’d spend each week leading up to the fall season and imagined the joy of winning at Damascus. Yet he could only teach his players a new scheme via video chats.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the changes in Damascus’s program the past year, challenges that have come with the pandemic and a humbling loss last week, the Swarmin’ Hornets showed Friday their winning tradition can endure.

Advertisement

“There was a lot of doubt throughout the town about the coaches,” Damascus defensive back Dominic Hess said. “But I trusted them and I believed in them, and I knew that they could do it. For them to come out here and coach us to a win is really good and … I think we’re going to be really good with them.”

About a half-hour before Friday’s game, Damascus’s public address announcer reminded the handful of fans in the bleachers that Damascus was still the defending Maryland 3A champion.

Story continues below advertisement

When Damascus won that title in December 2019, the team’s varsity coaching staff was entirely different. The program was also dealing with the fallout of a 2018 sexual assault case involving the school’s junior varsity football players that prompted turnover in the school’s administration. Eric Wallich, who had been Damascus’s varsity coach since 2008, stepped down in January 2020, citing family reasons.

Advertisement

Two of the best recruits in Damascus history, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and center Ryan Linthicum, led the team during that state championship season. Both players are now at Clemson. Last week was the first time Damascus played a game since that 2019 title after Montgomery County allowed a condensed spring season.

When Klotz was hired from Richard Montgomery last year, he planned to begin contending for state championships that fall. Even before he was hired, he mapped out weekly to-do lists in a spreadsheet, hoping to build relationships with Damascus’s youth program, the Damascus Sports Association, and perform community service around town.

Story continues below advertisement

The pressure of taking over a Maryland powerhouse weighed on Klotz, and he wanted to be prepared. Damascus’s 11 state championships — including four in the past five seasons — put it one behind Seneca Valley for the most in state history. Klotz needed three seasons to transform Richard Montgomery into one of the county’s top teams, but he isn’t as patient about finding success at Damascus.

“I applied for the job because I wanted to be in a place that loves football,” said Klotz, a 42-year-old English teacher at Damascus. “In a place that loves football comes pressure, especially with the success they’ve had. That’s awesome to be in a place that cares that much where there are those expectations.”

Advertisement

Klotz began attending workouts at Damascus in February 2020, brought pizza and Gatorade to the school’s small auditorium and learned as much as he could about his players’ personalities and families. He grasped Damascus’s traditions, such as the wooden board players smack before games that reads: “Every player, every play,” a quote legendary high school coach Al Thomas brought to Damascus in the late-1980s.

Story continues below advertisement

A few days before Klotz planned to teach his schemes, the pandemic shut down in-person school and workouts. For the next 11 months, Klotz shared videos and diagrams of the no-huddle offense and hand signals he planned to apply.

The team conducted two weeks of contact practice before opening its season against Sherwood last week, and the lack of preparation showed. The Swarmin’ Hornets, who have dominated Sherwood in recent years, lost to the Warriors by 31 points. Many players, accustomed to winning, cried. Klotz heard whispers around Damascus, a football-crazed town, about fans’ disappointment.

Advertisement

“We now know that just because we show up with a uniform that says ‘Damascus’ on the front,” Klotz said, “doesn’t mean we’re going to win.”

Story continues below advertisement

Damascus’s players gained a better handle of Klotz’s system this week, but they faced another challenge in Northwest, the 2019 Maryland 4A runner-up. Klotz felt relieved in the second quarter when his offense meshed for the first time and running back Cagen Keir ran in a 30-yard touchdown. About 10 minutes later, Klotz said he injured his left oblique picking up Hess after the sophomore returned an interception for a touchdown.

At halftime, with his team leading by 14 points, Klotz shared a message with his players he had been waiting weeks to say with confidence.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Klotz said in a corner of the stadium. “That’s Damascus football.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Swarmin’ Hornets held on, and Klotz hugged his assistant coaches in victory for the first time. He said his team still has more to grasp about his system. He plans to share his playbook with the Damascus Sports Association, so players are accustomed to it entering high school.

Friday was the final game of Montgomery County’s season, and Klotz left his players with his vision as they headed into a short offseason.

”I can’t wait to be in this end zone many, many times over the next 20 [freaking] years,” Klotz declared.