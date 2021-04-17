As a new era dawned at Audi Field, United performed the way Losada anticipated, with a big exception. It won.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Russell Canouse scored brilliant goals five minutes apart late in the first half as the hosts came from behind to defeat New York City FC, 2-1.

It was frenetic and fun, lifting United from the doldrums of a 5-12-6 season last year and a long offseason highlighted by the arrival of an Argentine with less than two years of head coaching experience.

For the first time since March 2020, spectators were allowed in Audi Field — 4,500 scattered around the 20,000-capacity complex, including drum-pounding, flag-waving supporters’ groups and blue-clad visiting fans. They were welcome sights and sounds after a year of empty seats, artificial noise and shouting players echoing in the vacant stadium.

The opener also brought a new formation and style for D.C., featuring wing backs instead of traditional fullbacks and three forwards instead of one or two. It introduced a pressing, proactive and sometimes chaotic style by United that created trouble for itself and its opponent.

And it featured a lineup missing more than half of the probable starters because of injuries: Bill Hamid, Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Paul Arriola, Yordy Reyna and Ola Kamara. In all, 10 players were unavailable. MLS this season allows nine players on the bench; United managed eight.

The reserves included two 18-year-old homegrown players, a 2021 first-round draft pick, a player reacquired eight years after he left and a new forward who joined workouts early in the week. The starters included defender Tony Alfaro, a free agent who signed this past week, and striker Erik Sorga, who scored once last year.

United was messy in the early moments, committing fouls in dangerous spots. In the 13th minute, Joseph Mora’s wild slide at the edge of the box resulted in a free kick that Ismael Tajouri-Shradi powered off the crossbar. (Goalkeeper Chris Seitz got a slight touch on it.)

Two minutes later, United was slow to react to a throw-in near midfield. Jesús Medina used a no-look touch to get the ball to playmaker Maxi Moralez, who sprayed it wide to Anton Tinnerholm sailing on the back side. Tinnerholm drove a low cross through the six-yard box, where Hines-Ike and Valentín Castellanos stabbed it into the far corner of the net. Castellanos was credited with the goal.

United was the aggressor for the rest of the half, launching confident forays that carried growing promise. The equalizer came in the 39th minute. Júnior Moreno did the dirty work to win the ball, laying it off to Hines-Ike for a 28-yard one-timer that took flight, tailed away from leaping goalkeeper Sean Johnson and splashed into the top right corner.

Defenders do not score often. Defenders certainly do not score often on ferocious strikes from long range. It was Hines-Ike’s fourth goal in league play in a six-season career that began in Sweden and moved to Belgium before delivering him to Washington this offseason.

United sustained the pressure, and on a 44th-minute corner kick, it claimed the lead on another goal from distance by a light scorer.

Instead of serving the ball into the tangle of players in the penalty area, Julian Gressel lofted it to Canouse unmarked at the top of the box. With time and space, the defensive midfielder volleyed with perfect placement to the low far corner beyond Johnson’s reach for his fourth goal in five seasons.

At halftime, United left to a standing ovation from an audience that had been famished for goals and excitement.

In the second half, United kept its shape and composure, drawing cheers for pressure that forced giveaways by the visitors deep in their end.

Dutch forward Nigel Robertha, the biggest offseason signing, debuted in the 75th minute in place of the hard-working Sorga. In the 84th, Seitz made a terrific save on Castellanos’s near-post bid from close range. Four minutes later, Andy Najar, the 2010 MLS rookie of the year, made his return to United after eight years away.

United saw out five minutes of stoppage time to complete its season-opening surprise. When the final whistle sounded, assistant Nicolás Frutos bear-hugged Losada and lifted him off his feet.

Notes: The match was the first season opener since 1997 that Ben Olsen, Losada’s predecessor, was not on the roster or coaching staff. Olsen, now a front-office adviser, was in attendance. ... United will play its next three on the road (New England, San Jose and Columbus) before returning home May 13 against Chicago.