Bradley Beal said Friday that his team’s ability to close out a tight win in overtime against New Orleans showed improvement from a squad that has squandered late leads often. The matchup with Detroit offered the opportunity to showcase a different kind of growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Even after losing two starters to injury during the game, Washington was up to the task in a commanding 121-100 win.

Advertisement

Center Alex Len and forward Rui Hachimura left for the locker room before the fourth quarter began, minor threats to the key to the Wizards’ recent streak of four straight wins and six victories in their past seven games: a fully healthy roster. Coach Scott Brooks offered no updates on their status after the game.

Len left for the locker room in the first half and did not play in the second because of right ankle soreness. Hachimura exited midway through the third quarter with left knee soreness that Brooks thought came from a collision with a Pistons player.

Story continues below advertisement

But even after they left, Washington (23-33) never wobbled. It turned a slim but assertive halftime lead into a 17-point gap in the third quarter after — finally — hitting a bevy of three-pointers. The Wizards cranked that up to a 24-point spread in the fourth as Detroit (17-40) gasped for air.

Beal led the way with 37 points on 13-for-22 shooting, including 4-for-6 from three-point range. Russell Westbrook (15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists) stomped on toward history with his 25th triple-double to give him a fourth season with at least 25, the most ever in the NBA, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He now has 171 career triple-doubles, 10 short of Oscar Robertson’s record.

Backup point guard Ish Smith added 16 points in his most productive game since returning from a quadriceps injury at the beginning of the month, backup center Robin Lopez had 15, and that was more than enough to handle the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson had 19 points apiece for Detroit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Washington led 61-55 after a first half that could have been more decisive if not for the Wizards’ wayward three-point shooting. Still missing three-point specialist Davis Bertans, who missed his second straight game after his wife, Anna, gave birth to a baby boy, Washington made 1 of 5 attempts from deep in the first half as the Pistons shot 4 for 12.

Defense was scant on both sides, and Beal took advantage. He had 19 first-half points while maneuvering to the rim with little resistance. Westbrook directed traffic, assisting on 10 of the Wizards’ 25 field goals in the opening 24 minutes.

Adding to the offense: Lopez’s 11 points, gathered primarily with the 7-footer’s seemingly un-guardable hook shot; eight points from Smith; and eight from Len. It was apparent that Washington had control of the game despite the relatively close score.