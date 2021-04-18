Goaltender Vitek Vanecek allowed five goals on 27 shots. He was looking to bounce back after being pulled Thursday night, when he gave up four goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 loss to last-place Buffalo. The Bruins were efficient again Saturday, scoring at least three goals against Vanecek for the fourth time this season.

Tensions rose in the third period, after Boston rattled off three goals in the second to take a 5-3 lead.

The game got chippier as the clock ticked down to zero. Capitals forward Tom Wilson was at the center of an unfortunate hit on Boston’s Sean Kuraly, who was falling on the play. Minutes later, Washington’s Garnet Hathaway was given a major penalty and game misconduct after a video review for boarding Jarred Tinordi with 10:39 left. Brad Marchand sealed the win for the Bruins with an empty-net goal with 1:44 left.

The Capitals’ best chances of the final period were an Alex Ovechkin breakaway early on and then Lars Eller on the rebound moments later. But Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped both with ease. Ovechkin was held without a point and is still sitting at 730 career goals, one away from tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Capitals, who had stayed fairly healthy the past couple of weeks, found themselves dealing with a couple of banged up players Sunday.

Defenseman Justin Schultz was ruled out to start the second period with a lower-body injury. He limped off after taking an awkward hit from Taylor Hall that caught him in the left leg 8:42 into the game. Schultz tried to test out the injury during a stoppage in the first period but never got back in the game.

The Capitals were also without defenseman Zdeno Chara for the first time this season.

The veteran was ailing after taking a couple of hard blocked shots in Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. Trevor van Riemsdyk slotted into the lineup in Chara’s place and earned his first regular shifts since Feb. 7 against the Flyers. He dressed as the team’s seventh defenseman a couple of times in mid-March but played only a total of 51 seconds then.

Washington fell behind 2-0 early Sunday but got back in it with three goals in a row.

T.J. Oshie scored a rebound goal off Nicklas Backstrom’s shot with 9.9 seconds left in the first period. Then Boston’s Connor Clifton took his second double-minor for high-sticking of the day only 2:53 into the second period. The Capitals went on to score on both ends of the double-minor.

Oshie scored again first, this time from the inner rim of the right circle to tie the score at 2. Oshie has now scored 16 goals this season and has nine goals and eight assists in his past 14 games.

Anthony Mantha followed it up with his power-play strike at 4:54 of the second. It was his fourth goal in as many games as a member of the Capitals, and he became the first player in Capitals history to score in each of his first four games with the organization. He was acquired at the NHL’s trade deadline from Detroit this past Monday.

Boston then pumped the gas and scored three in a row to close out the period and push its lead back up to 2. Marchand tied the score again at 3 at 6:33, then Chris Krejci scored his second goal of the day at 16:02. Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the day on a tic-tac-toe play on an odd-man rush 1:43 after Krejci’s patient score.