The Nationals (5-8) began the day by placing right-handed starter Stephen Strasburg and right-handed reliever Wander Suero on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and a strained left oblique, respectively. Then they ended it looking ahead.

A big moment for a player can be a frustrating spot for a team. Those were the competing truths of Espino, a 34-year-old righty, getting the call in place of Strasburg on Sunday. For him, it was another chance, another trip to the majors, at the tail end of a long career. He had made one start since 2017. He had logged 30 total major league innings before taking the mound at 1:05 p.m. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2006 and is still trying to stick.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For the Nationals, though, he was a last-ditch option to fill an immediate and distressing need. It was fair to ask why they tapped Espino, who was not on the 40-man roster before Sunday, instead of Ben Braymer, Rogelio Armenteros, Seth Romero or Steven Fuentes, who all were. The Nationals considered them, too. But Manager Dave Martinez explained that Braymer and Armenteros made recent appearances at the alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. Romero, a first-round pick in 2017, has only ever pitched out of the bullpen in the majors. Fuentes, 23, has yet to debut.

So Espino was both on schedule and had some requisite experience. He allowed a leadoff homer to Josh Rojas and a fourth-inning solo shot to Carson Kelly. Each came on a high-80s fastball that found the hitter’s sweet spot. But Espino otherwise worked around traffic for 4⅓ innings. He stranded a base runner by striking out Kelly to end the first. And in the third, after Asdrúbal Cabrera punched a liner to the wall in center, Victor Robles swooped in.

From roughly 170 feet behind second base, on the edge of the warning track, Robles threw a 87.3-mph strike to Starlin Castro’s glove. It was just a tick lower than Espino’s average fastball velocity (88.7) and beat Cabrera, trying to turn a single into a double, by a full step. Espino pointed to Robles with gratitude. Robles pointed right back. The highlight helped extend Espino’s outing to 75 pitches, all used to limit damage across 13 outs.

From there, the game belonged to the Nationals’ bullpen. Espino did his part.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the offense had a mix of trouble and bad luck against Bumgarner. Besides Turner’s first homer in the third, the Nationals managed one hit and one walk before Bumgarner exited after five, loud contact ringing behind him. Martinez filled the middle of his order with righties, stacking Ryan Zimmerman, Castro and Josh Harrison — hitting third, fourth and fifth — to match up with the 31-year-old lefty. Bumgarner held them off with his mix of four-seam fastballs, cutters and curves.

Castro did tap an infield single between third and short. The rest either faulted or lined hard outs. And once Espino and Bumgarner were done, the Diamondbacks held a 2-1 lead that grew against Austin Voth and Ryne Harper. Clay followed Espino and covered two outs. Voth, another option to start Sunday, had been moved to the bullpen and the Nationals kept him there. He stranded two runners in the sixth and was nearly through the seventh. Then he just missed with a high-and-outside fastball.

It was a 3-2 pitch that, by not finishing Rojas, resulted in a walk. The next batter, Pavin Smith, sent a double down the left field line, and Rojas scored. Harper entered for the eighth and allowed a run on a double, walk and sacrifice fly. In the ninth, with Kyle McGowin making back-to-back appearances, the Diamondbacks tacked on an insurance run once catcher Yan Gomes chucked a snap throw past Zimmerman at first base and into right field. Rojas motored around from first.