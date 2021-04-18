Megan Stinnett has been a Cardinals fan since she was young, watching games with her parents in Quincy, Ill., a city about two hours from St. Louis. About six years ago, she accompanied a couple — her best friend and the woman’s boyfriend — to a sports bar, where, while watching a Cardinals game, she began to debate with the man’s close friend, Justin.

They had their disagreements.

Megan’s father loved former Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday. Justin wasn’t so committed to the aging all-star. Megan saw the value in infielder Matt Carpenter. Justin wasn’t sold.

But such minor disputes eventually gave way to a relationship. The couple married in 2018 and gave birth to their first child, Lydia, in 2019. Eight months ago, expecting their second child, they had settled on two potential names: Everlee or Easton, the latter inspired by baseball equipment that Justin used as a kid.

Megan, 27, and Justin, 30, arrived at the hospital at 4 a.m. April 8. Megan was in labor through the afternoon, Justin stood beside her, and the Cardinals game played on a small television behind him.

“I guess if I looked up, I would have been able to see the game while I was pushing, but obviously that wasn’t my biggest focus,” Megan said in a phone interview.

The game had been irrelevant until later that evening, when Megan gave birth. Holding their newborn, Justin was enchanted. But as he handed their son to Megan, he had some reservations. She looked at their baby and felt the same.

“It does not look like Easton,” Justin thought.

What does an Easton look like?

“I don’t know. You just kind of have that feeling,” he said.

Megan and Justin swapped hesitant looks. The doctor asked what the baby’s name is. They asked for a moment to think about it.

The couple had been committed to Everlee and Easton for eight months, sharing the names with family members and buying a fourth Christmas stocking emblazoned with the letter “E.”

But as they deliberated in the delivery room, Arenado, who was traded to the Cardinals this offseason, delivered for his new team at Busch Stadium. On the television nearby, broadcaster Dan McLaughlin made the call.

“Arenado!” McLaughlin exclaimed. “A drive, deep left, at the wall. Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan!”

“We can only hear it; we’re not even watching the game,” Justin said. “I’m like, ‘What about Nolan?’ And she’s like, ‘I really like that,’ so we went with Nolan.”

Baby Nolan is just over a week old, but his parents are planning to buy an infant-size Arenado jersey. McLaughlin invited the family to a Cardinals game during a radio interview.

The newborn Cardinals fan also has gotten a shout-out from the Cardinals star, who addressed the family in a recent video.