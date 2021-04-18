To fill the roster spots, the Nationals recalled reliever Ryne Harper (for Suero) and selected the contract of right-hander Paolo Espino (who will start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday after Strasburg was originally scheduled to).

“It’s been a crazy start of the year, from the beginning,” Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday while discussing the injuries. “... It’s unfortunate, but we have to move on.”

Strasburg’s IL stint is dated back to April 15, meaning that, at the earliest, he could return by the end of this week. Martinez said that, as of now, there is “no timetable” for when the 32-year-old will rejoin the team. Strasburg is coming off a four-inning mess of an outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. During it, after he’d allowed two homers in a frame, a television shot showed him rubbing his right shoulder and the base of his neck. His velocity was hovering between the high-80s and low-90s.

Following the game, he and Manager Dave Martinez insisted nothing was physically wrong. They instead focused their frustration that the camera was able to capture Strasburg in the tunnel behind the clubhouse. When asked how his shoulder felt, Strasburg told reporters: “Whatever you guys want the narrative to be, that’s your call.”

On Wednesday, Strasburg played catch in the outfield at Busch Stadium. That was part of his usual routine. Then, Martinez explained, Strasburg felt discomfort with his shoulder after his between-starts bullpen session. He underwent an MRI this week that according to Martinez, revealed “some inflammation.”

Strasburg missed most of 2020 after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery in his right hand. His career has been filled with stops and starts like this, including multiple IL trips for his shoulder. He signed a seven-year, $245 million contract before last season. He threw 10 innings this month, including a great season debut against the Atlanta Braves, before he was shut down.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this early,” Martinez said of navigating health issues with Strasburg. “Hopefully we nip this in the bud as soon as possible, and get him back as soon as possible. We got a whole year in front of us. This is only the beginning. We have plenty of time. We just want to make sure we get him right because you know what he means to this ballclub.”

Without Strasburg in the rotation, the Nationals will keep leaning on Erick Fedde to fill a spot. Beyond that, they are hoping that Jon Lester, their expected fourth starter, can soon be activated off the coronavirus-related IL. Lester has been cleared to pitch and threw 49 pitches in a simulated game at the club’s alternate site on Thursday. Once he is activated, the Nationals could fill their staff with Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Joe Ross, Lester and Fedde until Strasburg returns.

The Nationals have been in contact with former starter Aníbal Sánchez this month, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. He could be an option if they decide to pad their rotation with a pitcher outside the organization. In the meantime, Espino, 34, will make his second start since 2017.

“Right now, I’m taking care of the seconds, trying to get through today’s game,” Martinez said when asked if the Nationals need to add a free agent arm. “After the game, Mike [Rizzo] and I will bang heads again and start to figure things out.”

And then there’s the Nationals’ thinning bullpen. Suero exited the ninth inning of Saturday’s win after feeling pain in his left side. It was his eighth appearance in the first 12 games — and fourth of the week — because the bullpen has been stretched by spotty starting pitching. Suero, 29, has often shouldered a heavy load for Washington. He also had been sharp through 6 1/3 innings of 2021.

In Suero’s absence, the Nationals will have to cobble together the middle innings. Martinez announced Saturday that Luis Avilán tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow and is considering Tommy John surgery. Like Suero, Avilán was used regularly, and at very high pitch counts, to cover for Strasburg and Patrick Corbin this week. And Will Harris remains sidelined, too, while recovering from right hand inflammation. He threw a bullpen Sunday and Martinez said he “looked okay.”

“It’s weird how these obliques are, you just never know,” Martinez said of Suero, adding that the reliever is breathing fine. “So we just have to make sure he’s completely healthy.”