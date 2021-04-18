The likely pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars took a timeout to expand on comments he made in a Sports Illustrated interview last week about his commitment to the game.

“It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment. I am internally motivated — I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN,” he wrote in the first of three tweets Saturday.

“I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and [e]verything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol.”

Lawrence, who led Clemson to a 34-2 record and a national championship over three seasons, told SI that “it’s not like I need [football] for my life to be okay. I want to do it because I want to be the best I can be. I want to maximize my potential. Who wouldn’t want to? You kind of waste it if you don’t.”

He continued, “It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but … I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong. I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

Marissa Mowry, whom he married earlier his month, added, “There’s also more in life than playing football.”

The 21-year-old QB passed for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns (with 17 interceptions) and rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns at Clemson.

Joey King, his high school coach, recalled for SI that he once explained to Lawrence the need to set goals. Lawrence had one, all right. “'Coach,'" King recalled him saying, "'I just want to be the best that’s ever done it.'”