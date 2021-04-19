Smith, 36, was released by Washington in March after guiding the team back to the playoffs for the first time in five years last season. His triumphant return was few ever saw coming. Not even himself.

In November 2018, Smith suffered a compound leg fracture during a game against the Houston Texans and underwent 17 surgeries to repair the bones and clean out an infection that destroyed much of the surrounding tissue in his lower right leg. He lost the ability to lift up his foot when walking or running, but that he was able to walk at all after the injury was a small miracle in itself.

Smith spent much of his rehabilitation at Center for the Intrepid, a specialized military hospital in Texas, where he relearned to run with the help of a brace, and starting throwing a football again. It was there that he renewed his love for the game and began working toward his comeback.

He was medically cleared last July and played in his first game in a rainy loss to the Los Angeles Rams in October. But a month later, he was under center as Washington’s new starter.

Smith went 5-1 as a starter last season, helping Washington to an NFC East title and playoff berth after it started the year 1-5.