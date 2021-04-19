Four years ago, Love seemed destined for stardom. The Stanford back rushed for 2,118 yards and finished as a Heisman trophy runner-up, but he didn’t declare for the NFL draft. He made the surprising decision to return to school partly to stay with his team and partly to finish a degree in human biology because he planned to become a pediatrician after football.

The next year, though, ankle injuries limited Love to 10 games and 739 yards, his yards-per-carry falling from 8.1 the year before to just 4.5. He tore his ACL in his right knee on the last play of his last college game. The running back once seen as the best in his class began to slip down draft boards.

During his rookie year, Love needed another cleanup surgery, which delayed his return to the field. During the offseason, he trained with personal strength-and-conditioning coach Devin Salley and slowly felt his stride and footwork improve. By mid-February, Love finally felt close to 100 percent.

Early on, the new coaching staff took it slow, mixing in regular “vet days” during training camp. But he was inactive for the first few weeks of the season and placed on injured reserve in early October because, as Coach Ron Rivera said at the time, “his knee’s been swelling on him the last couple days.” About a month later, Washington opened the window to activate him from IR. There was optimism he could return — Rivera noted Love’s quickness and burst were still there and said that “the opportunity to get him back on the field is coming soon” — but he never did.

On Nov. 18, following another setback, Rivera said the team would shut him down for the season. Now, the team has moved on. The team no longer has any running backs who predate last season.