“I hope everyone will take a fair and measured look at these accusations as we go forward in these cases,” Hardin said.

In two cases where women alleged Watson coerced them into performing sex acts, according to Hardin, one of the women — Shenee Lawson — initially sought $30,000 from Watson for her “indefinite silence” in a phone call in which she acknowledged her liaison with Watson was consensual. Hardin claims to have a recording of this call.

In the other case alleging coerced oral sex, Hardin alleges the accuser — Marchelle Davis — “told close family members that if Mr. Watson’s attorney had paid her, she would have supported him instead of suing him,” according to the court filing. Hardin also claims a security guard at the spa where this incident occurred observed Davis as “laughing” after the massage.

According to Hardin, after massaging Watson, eight of the women who would later sue him bragged about their encounters, and seven of them voluntarily continued to work with him. Five of the women also “told others they wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson,” Hardin alleged. The court filing does not detail the underlying witness statements or evidence supporting Hardin’s accusations.

Hardin’s filing employs a narrow definitions of “sexual activity,” as many of the women allege Watson exposed himself and touched them in some way with his penis, often accompanied with statements suggesting they gratify him sexually. In one such case, Erica Chapman alleges she gave in and did gratify Watson after relentless pressure. In that case, Hardin claims Chapman “eagerly showed up to Mr. Watson’s house to give him another massage before he even had a chance to book an appointment.”

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the 22 accusers, denounced Hardin’s filing on Monday as “demonstrably false.”