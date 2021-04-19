The game wasn’t over. He hadn’t even scored his run in what would eventually be a 5-2 win at San Diego’s Petco Park. But after a weekend of near misses, of being on the cusp but never getting over the top, Tatis and the Padres not only had inched closer to their first win of the season against the reigning World Series champions. They had announced the birth of an undeniable rivalry between Southern California heavyweights: one that has been all but unstoppable in recent years, the other convinced it will be the one to stop it.

The Padres are supposed to be one of the few teams that may have enough firepower to stand up to the Dodgers’ dominance this year, though three weeks into the season, it’s certainly questionable whether any team is equipped to do so. The Dodgers won two of three games in the weekend series and have the best record in the majors at 13-3. Only one other team in the National League has won even 10 games, and that team is the 10-7 Padres.

But the trouble with April is that it is six months from October. Making too much of any April series between contenders is dangerous because they may have another next week that could change the narrative entirely. Injuries might come and go. One team or the other might struggle. Just because these games feel crucial now does not mean they will be crucial to either team’s survival in September.

Plus, a little hostility was to be expected. As the Padres pushed toward their first playoff berth in years in 2020, the teams shared some on-field disagreements during the regular season. They shared a few more as the Dodgers swept the Padres out of the playoffs in the NL Division Series.

But that was before San Diego loaded up by trading for Yu Darvish and Blake Snell on back-to-back days, added no-hit wonder Joe Musgrove and bolstered their bullpen, before the Dodgers added Trevor Bauer to an already World Series-caliber rotation. That was before the few months of hype that followed those moves. That was before California allowed fans to fill the stands again. The rivalry is evolving.

“I think the whole baseball world was locked in to this series,” Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “I think everybody enjoyed the matchup. … We pretty much feel if we want to get where we want to be, we have to go through those guys. They’ve earned that right.”

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager tried to be as polite as he could as reporter after reporter asked him about playing the Padres — asked him whether it is a rivalry at all, whether it’s a one-sided rivalry, whether anything is different when playing San Diego. Over and over, Seager said, “It’s just another series.” But after just one game, even his World Series-tested manager had to admit something was different.

“I’m very hesitant to get ahead of things, but it was like a playoff game,” Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers outlasted the Padres, 11-6, in 12 innings Friday. “I’m just spent emotionally.”

The three games the Dodgers and Padres played this weekend in San Diego were action-packed, electric, unpredictable and heated. They mirrored games between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the early 2000s: filled with aces, defined by inches — must-see television in a sport experimenting with ways to make itself more exciting.

The Padres outhit the Dodgers 22-18. The Dodgers outscored the Padres 15-11. There were late-inning lead changes and heroic individual performances, masterful pitchers’ duels and a spectacular game-ending catch Saturday that left Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts on his knees looking skyward, as if giving thanks, following a 2-0 Los Angeles win.

“It certainly felt like a rivalry to me. There was a lot of intensity,” said Dodgers rookie Luke Raley, not yet grizzled enough to downplay these things. “You have a rush the whole time. It’s something I look forward to being a part of more.”

Whatever his veteran teammates and opponents said about this weekend’s series, they played as if they felt something different, too.

With two outs in the ninth Friday and his team trailing by one, San Diego’s Manny Machado swung through a pitch from Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen but managed to get himself on with a walk anyway. A Padres trainer and Manager Jayce Tingler came out to check on him. He stayed in the game.

Then Machado stole second. He grabbed the base awkwardly as he did so, took a long time to stand up and winced as he took his lead on the next pitch. He stayed in the game again, then hustled to third on a ball in the dirt. He came home to tie the score when Hosmer singled, a one-man, two-out rally in the ninth.

As Machado crossed home plate, his left arm hung awkwardly at his side and his face showed signs of trouble. He was in enough pain that Padres trainers would look at him after the game, that his status would be somewhat in question for Saturday’s showdown. Critics used to suggest Machado is more flash than grit. Tingler said later that Machado was “playing through pain” but not going to let himself come out of that game. He played the next two, too.

Dodgers left-hander David Price also made exceptions for this series. He has pitched in 23 playoff games in his career. He has participated in most of the high-stakes battles the American League East has to offer. Until Friday night, the former starter with some history of arm trouble had never pitched on back-to-back days in the big leagues. But when the Dodgers were running out of pitchers late, even on April 16, Price volunteered. He threw two scoreless innings and struck out four. Afterward, he was not as shy as his teammates in suggesting that something about this matchup feels a little different.

“I was thinking about that out in the bullpen,” Price said. “All rivalries in baseball are really good, but once you have that first bench-clearing whatever happen, that’s when it kind of goes to that next level.”

The Padres’ and Dodgers’ benches partially cleared twice in three games: first when the Dodgers’ Dennis Santana hit Jorge Mateo with a pitch in the 10th inning Friday night, then when the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw felt Padres utility man Jurickson Profar intentionally hit the catcher’s glove with a swing Saturday.

Tingler said later there was “no way” Profar was intentionally swinging for the glove in an attempt to reach first base via catcher’s interference, though he ended up doing so on what would have otherwise been strike three. Kershaw said later it “was not a big league swing,” something he phrased much differently when he yelled at Profar from across the field after the incident.

“I think Seager said it best, though: We’re just trying to win a series. We don’t really care about rivalries,” said Kershaw, a normally stoic World Series champion with three Cy Youngs and eight all-star appearances to his name. The Dodgers say they are trying to win every series. Kershaw does not yell across the field in every series. His résumé normally speaks for itself.

