A consensus top-10 prospect last year as a do-everything point guard, Suggs became Gonzaga’s highest-ranked recruit before hitting one of the most memorable shots in NCAA tournament history. The 7-foot-1, 195-pound Holmgren, who has impressive skills as a shooter, shot-blocker and ballhandler, was an even more coveted player.

Assuming he would not turn pro immediately and spend a year in the G League, Holmgren was widely expected to choose Gonzaga. He had offers from a host of heavyweights (per 247 Sports), including Baylor, which defeated Gonzaga in the national final. Other noted suitors included Florida, Kansas, Michigan and North Carolina. Per reports, he had also considered Georgetown, Maryland, Memphis, Minnesota and Ohio State before following the path to Spokane, Wash.

“How close I am with Jalen, and him going there, definitely played a part in it,” Holmgren said of his decision. “Being able to speak with somebody that I’ve known for so long and trust is definitely a big part.”

Holmgren is expected to quickly follow Suggs into the NBA as a one-and-done college player. For next season, though, Holmgren is excited about Gonzaga’s history of featuring players with “skill sets similar to mine.”

“It was their consistent approach, how versatile they are on the court and their offensive style,” he said. “They take their talent and tweak their system based on their personnel. They know how to put it all together.”

“I’m extremely excited for him. Chet’s been like a little brother to me,” said Suggs, who first played with Holmgren when the latter was a scrawny third-grader on a youth-league team coached by Suggs’s father. They went on to win three state championships together at Minnehaha Academy.

“I know he’s going to love Gonzaga,” Suggs continued. “I know the campus is going to embrace him with open arms. I can’t wait to see him over there next year.”

The 6-4 Suggs averaged 14.4 points for Gonzaga last season, with 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals. A consensus second-team all-American, he helped the school reach its second Final Four and, once there, kept live the Bulldogs’ hopes for a perfect season by hitting a half-court shot to oust UCLA in overtime.

Gonzaga’s dream ended on the doorstep of immortality but, amid a throttling by the Bears, Suggs played well, scoring a game-high 22 points. Over the course of the season he emerged as a likely top-five pick in July’s NBA draft.

“Super excited — I can’t wait to take this next step in my journey,” Suggs said Monday on ESPN, adding that he had signed with an agent. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I’ve been a little kid. To be here now is a little surreal, but I’m ready to get going.”

Gonzaga will also lose senior Corey Kispert, a first-team all-American, and possibly Drew Timme, a sophomore and second-team all-American who improved his draft stock in the tournament. However, Gonzaga is likely to enter next season as one of the top-ranked teams, and not just because Coach Mark Few might welcome back experienced contributors such as Joel Ayayi, Andrew Nembhard and Anton Watson.

In addition to Holmgren, the Bulldogs landed Hunter Sallis, a 6-5 guard rated by some as a five-star prospect. He also could also become a one-and-done player, which would provide no greater evidence that Gonzaga has hit the big time in college basketball. Four-star recruit Kaden Perry, a 6-9 forward, is a further part of what 247 Sports has ranked the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class.

That tops a 2020 class that included four-star prospects Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther, along with Suggs, for what was considered at the time the best haul ever at Gonzaga.

Holmgren, Sallis and Perry were named last month to the 2021 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team. Other national accolades earned by Holmgren include the Morgan Wootten award as the national player of the year, the Naismith High School Trophy and, following in Suggs’s footsteps, Minnesota Mr. Basketball honors.

“Chet is going to be a great addition to our program, and all of us are looking forward to getting to work with him and starting the next step in his career,” Few said. “He is a big-time winner, comes from a great family and will be a great teammate.”

“It’s a perfect fit, the way they play in space and play with pace,” Holmgren said of Gonzaga. “I don’t want to end up getting bogged down and stuck in the half-court stuff. I want to get out and run, get out and play fast.

“It’s more of an NBA-type style of play, which I want to learn and excel at.”