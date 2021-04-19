As Chinn shot a 5-under-par 67 to win the Class 6 individual title Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club, Langley won its fifth straight team championship with a score of 280, beating Battlefield by 20 strokes.

Chinn announced his presence as a freshman in 2017 by shooting 136 over two days to win the state title. But the top prize eluded him the next two seasons, even as he led his team to two more championships. He was the American Junior Golf Association’s boys’ player of the year in 2020.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The novel coronavirus pandemic threatened to end Chinn’s career without a second title as an encore, but before he heads off to play golf at Duke, he snagged another trophy on his way out.

Langley’s golf dynasty remained as healthy as ever Monday, as Suneil Peruvemba tied for second with a 3-under 69 and Chase Nevins fired a 1-under 71. Entering the tournament, Coach Al Berg, who won his seventh state title Monday in his 22nd season, said his biggest concerns were an ominous weather forecast and the inherent variability involved in a one-day tournament.

All six Langley golfers shot 76 or better, and the weather held up just fine.

Deep Riverside team wins Class 5 title

Riverside shot a 2-under 286 to take home the Class 5 title, which Deep Run had won in each of the previous three seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rams’ strength all season was their depth: They played all 11 golfers over the course of the spring, with little or no separation among the top tier. Vaughn McMeans and Hayden Quinn were the team’s top two scorers Monday, with a 4-under 68, though neither of them teed off first, as the top golfers typically do. A third player, Andrew Carlin, tied for the 5D regional title last Tuesday with a 2-under 70.

Advertisement

“It’s a large talent pool, and it’s kind of an embarrassment of riches for myself as a coach in having so many quality players,” Coach Brian Rogish said. “… We don’t really operate as a No. 1, 2, 3 ranking system. It’s basically next man up.”