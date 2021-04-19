Truly honorable New Yorkers, like myself, are fans of the Mets. This is a rougher path, as you are aware, particularly when coupled with support for the Knicks. This is playing fandom as it was meant to be played: painfully. It’s just this 11½-month long exasperation, with a brief respite in late fall after the Mets have (almost always) missed the playoffs and the Knicks are just getting ready to go out and avoid them.

But, this year, something weird is happening. The Mets are … pretty good? And weirder still, so are the Knicks? This is the Mets and it is the Knicks so both teams will almost certainly end up about 40 games under .500, a tricky feat for the Knicks at this point but one I’m confident they could manage. For the moment, though, there they are: the Mets in first place (!) and the Knicks in playoff contention.

It is a scenario uncommon enough that it’s worth asking how often this happens. How often is it the case that both the Mets and the Knicks have won more games than they have lost? Has it ever happened before?

The short answer is that, yes, it has. In fact, it happens relatively often, given how rarely the teams are playing at the same time. Since the Mets began playing in 1962, there have been 603 days on which both the Knicks and Mets are above .500 (including days between games within the same season). And on those rare occasions when it happens, it usually happens right about now. (Years indicated in bold are ones in which either team won a championship.)

There’s an obvious pattern here. It is a lot more common for the Knicks and Mets to both be above .500 at the same time when one team or the other makes the playoffs. That team is usually the Knicks, thanks to the NBA’s participation-trophy standard for making the postseason. So in 26 of the 60 years since the Mets first played, there has been at least one day when the teams were both over .500.

The year in which that happened the most was 1999. That’s because the NBA season didn’t start until February, thanks to a labor dispute. So the regular season was pushed later, overlapping more with the Mets’ schedule. As it happened, both teams were good, with the Knicks going to the Finals (only to lose to the freaking Spurs) and the Mets coming two games short of going to the World Series.

Usually the times when both teams are above .500 occur when one team or the other is in the playoffs — but not always. Since 1962, there have been 705 days on which neither team was in the playoffs and both teams were still playing. Of those occasions, both teams were above .500 on 264 days, about 37 percent of the time. Amazingly, given the conceit of this entire article, that’s about four times as often as when both teams were under .500 — in part because it usually happens at the start of the Mets’ season, before the descent has begun.

This particular moment, though, is unusual for another reason. The Yankees, as you are hopefully aware, are terrible. Since 1962 there have been 59 days on which 1) The three teams are still playing, 2) Neither the Knicks nor Mets are in the playoffs, 3) Both the Mets and the Knicks are over .500 and 4) the Yankees aren’t. One-tenth of those days have occurred in the past week.

Put another way, it is a particularly glorious moment to be a noble fan of New York sports. The sun has broken through the clouds; spring is upon us. We all know what happens next. The Mets sink and the Yankees go on a 60-game run when they discover that the left field fence in Yankee Stadium can be subtly moved in 40 feet for the bottom half of any inning for the low price of $8 billion per month.