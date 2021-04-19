And Ross had been solid for the Nationals through two appearances. He’d been even better than that. He had begun his season with 11 scoreless innings. He, Max Scherzer and Erick Fedde had propped up a rotation that is without Stephen Strasburg (on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation), Jon Lester (coronavirus-related IL) and has gotten far less than expected from Patrick Corbin. But Ross was bullied by the Cardinals after blanking them for six frames at Busch Stadium last week.

The result was a taxed bullpen and an offense that couldn’t do much. The Nationals (5-9) rallied for two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth. The scoreboard, though, was already heavily tilted in favor of the Cardinals (8-8). Since April 13 in St. Louis, Strasburg allowed eight runs in four innings, Corbin allowed nine earned runs in two innings, then Ross couldn’t keep the Cardinals in the park. Twice in that stretch, including Monday, infielder Hernán Pérez has mopped up the ninth inning against the Cardinals. Washington’s starters have an MLB-worst 6.24 ERA.

Ross cruised through the first with two strikeouts on his slider. His sinker touched 96 mph in the inning. The second was fine, too, aside from Paul DeJong homering on a well-placed sinker off the inside edge of the plate. Then came the third and fourth.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Only one of the Cardinals’ first seven hitters reached base. But the next 10 after that went for a single, a sacrifice bunt, a two-run homer for Tommy Edman, a solo homer for Paul Goldschmidt on a low-and-inside change-up from Ross, a groundout, a strikeout (ending the third), a hit by pitch, a walk, a single and a walk, in that order. The following batter, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, laid down a two-strike bunt that scored DeJong. Ross’s command had slipped, and the Nationals trailed 6-0 in the top of the fourth.

They made noise in the bottom half, with Josh Bell’s double setting up a pair of runs. Juan Soto, who had walked in front of Bell, skipped in on a wild pitch for Flaherty. Bell scored on Starlin Castro’s sacrifice fly. Yet Ross couldn’t keep the Cardinals from restoring their lead. DeJong chased Ross with a towering grand slam to left in the fifth. Ross walked three and struck out five. While he ambled to the dugout, and the crowd rustled with frustration, the game was a full-on blowout. It could be explained by the Cardinals’ approach and a handful of misplaced pitches. And it was easy to count them up.

Edman’s third-inning homer, for example, came on a middle-away sinker in a 3-0 count. That’s Ross falling behind — something he rarely did in his first two outings — and becoming too predictable. Hitting Dylan Carson with a 1-2 sinker in the fourth was a sign of loose control. It put the leadoff batter on base instead of finishing him in a pitcher’s count. Then there was DeJong’s second homer, the backbreaking grand slam, which came off a 93 mph four-seam fastball at the top of the zone.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ross could have just been experiencing a bad night. Those happen. The early results from Strasburg and Corbin, who starts Tuesday, are certainly more distressing for the Nationals. Combined, they are on contracts worth $385 million over 13 years. Stress usually matches the investment.