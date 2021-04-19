Seton Hall, the No. 6 seed, ended Georgetown’s 27-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory at Shaw Field in Washington, the Hoyas’ first loss since early in the 2019 campaign.

Because of the pandemic, the tournament was scaled back to 36 teams from 48, moved to the spring from the fall and scheduled entirely in sites in North Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

Because of the altered season, Georgetown’s top prospects, Jacob Montes, Rio Hope-Gund and Derek Dodson, left the program in recent weeks to pursue pro opportunities.

Advertisement

From the region, Maryland (4-4-2) and Virginia Tech (6-6-3) parlayed strong schedules into at-large berths, while American (4-1-2) and James Madison (5-0-3) earned automatic slots for winning respective conference tournaments.

Virginia (7-8-1) will miss the tournament for the first time since 1980, ending the longest streak in the country.

AU, making its first appearance since 2004, is among eight teams playing first-round matches. The Eagles will face Jacksonville (7-4-1) on April 29 in Winston-Salem, N.C., with the winner taking on Clemson at the same location.

Story continues below advertisement

All second-round matches will take place May 2, including Georgetown-High Point in Matthews; Virginia Tech vs. Oregon State (9-4-0) in Greensboro; Maryland vs. Missouri State (11-1-0) in Wilmington; and James Madison vs. Central Florida (8-3-1) in Wilson.

Advertisement

The Georgetown women’s team (11-0-1) is No. 13 out of the 16 seeded teams in the 48-school tournament, which also will be played in North Carolina. The Big East champions will clash with South Carolina (10-4-0) or Montana (9-1-0) on May 1 in Wilson.

Three teams from the region will play in the first round April 27-28: Virginia (10-4-2) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-2-2), Navy (4-4-2) vs. New Mexico (10-1-0) and Liberty (7-5-5) vs. Washington (9-3-3).

Florida State (11-0-0), North Carolina (15-1-0), UCLA (12-1-2) and Texas Christian (11-1-1) are the top seeds.