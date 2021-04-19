Beal’s dunk put the Washington Wizards up by just eight points with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but the message was clear: No matter the score, Washington was in charge.

The Wizards held off the feisty young Thunder, 119-107, in a game in which Oklahoma City (20-38) got close but never truly threatened. Washington (24-33) had control from the start and, with its fifth straight victory, matched its longest winning streak of the season.

The win was the Wizards’ seventh in eight contests, putting them squarely in contention for the final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference and setting them up for a juicy matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday: Beal and Stephen Curry, the league’s top scorers, will face off for the first game in front of fans at Capital One Arena this season.

But before then, the Wizards, for the fourth straight game, pulled off the kind of win that might have escaped them earlier in the season. Even more impressive, they did it Monday without starting forward Rui Hachimura, who missed the game with left knee soreness.

“One game at a time, one day at a time. That’s all we can control,” Beal said. “We obviously know we’ll need a little help from some other teams [to make the play-in], but as far as what we can control, our destiny, we know we can go out and compete and try to win every night. We know we’re capable of doing it … [to] keep on the success we’ve been having. Don’t get tired of it.”

Beal, seemingly spurred by some motivating trash talk from the Thunder bench in the third quarter, poured in 30 points. Bertans, back after missing two games for the birth of his son, added 21 points as he continued his fine late-season form.

“We’re playing good basketball. We’re healthy, except for Rui. . . . We’re just playing good, playing hard,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “We’ve taken care of our first three games at home [following a road trip]. We wanted to start playing better at home, and I think we have.”

Entering Monday’s contest, Bertans was averaging 50 percent from beyond the arc on 7.7 three-point attempts in the six games he has played since returning from a calf strain.

“He’s a difference-maker,” Brooks said. “ … If he shoots 12 threes a night, I’ll be the happiest coach in the league.”

Backup center Robin Lopez added 17 points and Daniel Gafford had 13. Westbrook had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists for career triple-double No. 172, nine short of Oscar Robertson’s record. He now has at least two triple-doubles against every franchise in the NBA.

Westbrook said the team has shown important growth in the past few weeks.

“We’re closing games out, most importantly,” he said. “Playing together. . . . One thing we’re doing is executing out of timeouts; we’re doing better at that. Closing quarters well, finishing games well.”

Darius Bazley led six Thunder scorers in double figures with 26 points.

Washington took advantage of an inexperienced Oklahoma City lineup in the first quarter and had a 17-point lead early in the second thanks to an efficient start from Beal and Bertans.

The Thunder was without two of its top-three leading scorers — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis) and Luguentz Dort (hip strain) — and looked discombobulated for a time, until it started bombing three-pointers. The visitors went 5 for 8 from beyond the arc in the second quarter and, combined with Washington’s 13-for-23 mark at the foul line, that was enough to narrow a 17-point gap to six by halftime.

But those moments of vulnerability were fleeting for the Wizards, who had an identical winning stretch in February before falling apart and winning just four games in March. Brooks said Monday that this streak feels different.

Now, red-hot Curry — who scored 49 points in a win at Philadelphia on Monday — and the Warriors arrive Wednesday to test Brooks’s theory.